SPHL officials announced Friday afternoon that the Quad City Storm will have a new opponent for this weekend’s home series.

Because of internal issues in the Vermilion County organization, the Bobcats will not be travelling to Vibrant Arena for scheduled games Friday and Saturday evenings.

Instead, the ninth-place Storm (14-17-1-1, 30 points) will be taking on first-place Peoria (24-7-2-0, 50 points) both Friday and Saturday at Vibrant Arena.

Peoria was not scheduled to play this weekend until Sunday when they were slated to travel to Danville for a matinee contest at David S. Palmer Arena.

Instead, the Storm will now be playing at last-place Vermilion County (4-23-2-0, 10 points) on Sunday afternoon.

QC will be celebrating mascot Radar's birthday at Friday's game and has its Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday.

Start times for both games at Vibrant Arena are 7:10 p.m.