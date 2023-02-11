The Vibrant Arena at The Mark was sold out Saturday night.

And over 5,000 spectators saw a Quad City Storm unit that fell into old habits against the Evansville Thunderbolts.

Despite coming out on the right side of the shots in all three periods, the Storm dropped a 3-1 Southern Professional Hockey League contest and continued falling further away from a playoff spot.

With Fayetteville snaring a point in an overtime loss to Macon and Pensacola knocking off league-leading Peoria, Quad City (15-21-1) continues to plateau at 32 points, now eight behind the Marksmen for the final berth in the postseason.

The Storm piled up 19 shots on goal in the opening 20 minutes, 12 in the second period and 16 in the third for a total of 47. Their only goal came in the second from Mike Mercurio at the 15 minute, 38 second mark.

Mercurio registered his third goal of the season off assists from Nick Klishko and Mathias Ahman.

Evansville (23-14-2, 48 points) took care of the rest.

Brendan Haarogate tallied his 14th goal of the campaign at the 4:11 mark of the opening period. Felix Sasser and Derek Osik added power play goals in the second, the latter's coming with two seconds left on the clock.

The Thunderbolts tallied just 27 shots on goal, but went 2-for-3 with the extra man advantage and netminder Trevor Gorsuch registered 46 saves.

The Storm went 0-for-4 on the power play and were dinged for five penalties, including a fighting major call against Dillon Fournier, who was activated off injured reserve on Friday.

Quad City goalie Josh Benson recorded 24 saves. Logan Nelson led its offense with eight shots, but no other forward tallied more than three. Ahman fired five shots on goal.