Games: The Quad City Storm (15-21-1-1, 32 points) host a pair of games this weekend against the fifth-place Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs (22-12-2-1, 47 points) at Vibrant Arena at The Mark. Puck drops on Friday and Saturday are scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

Promotions: Friday is Faith and Family Night at Vibrant Arena featuring the return of the Chick-fil-A cow drop. During the second intermission, Tyler Scheuer will entertain with his “Amazing Balancing Act.” Saturday is College Night. All students buying a ticket and showing their valid college ID will get either a Storm baseball cap or a drink voucher.

QC transactions: Coach Dave Pszenyczny has shuffled his roster a bit this week with just about every type of move made.

The Storm will have Dillon Fournier (activated from IR) back on the active roster. He has seven assists and one goal in 18 QC games.

QC signed a pair of players from the defunct Vermilion County franchise, signing them to Standard Player Contracts — goaltender Sean Kuhn and left winger Davis Kirkendall. Kuhn, a 26-year-old New Yorker who had a successful 2021-22 season with Pensacola, was 2-8 with a 3.62 goals-against average in 14 games with the Bobcats this season. Kirkendall, a 25-year-old from Minnesota, had seven goals and 11 assists in 29 games with the Bobcats and a minus 10 plus/minus rating.

QC pulled off one trade as well. The Storm brought in defenseman Troy Murray from eighth-place Fayetteville in exchange for defenseman Carter Shinkaruk.

This is Murray’s fourth team this season — third in the SPHL after 14 games with Macon and 16 with Fayetteville in which he recorded one goal and two assists. He also had a five-game call-up to Carolina in the FPHL in which he had a goal and an assist.

Shinkaruk had three goals, 11 assists, and a minus-7 rating in 30 games with QC. Last season with QC he had 9 goals and 25 assists and a plus-18 rating.

Two fairly recent acquisitions — goalie Josh Benson and right winger Chuck Costello — were waived. Benson was 0-1 with QC, his third SPHL team this season; Costello was scoreless in eight games.

Storylines: QC is still searching for that winning formula, having dropped to ninth place in the 10-team league and chasing a spot in the eight-team playoffs that start in April. The Storm have lost six in a row (other than a forfeit by Vermilion County) and 11 of 15 since the turn of the year. All four of those victories were over Vermilion County. … This is the second meeting between these two clubs this season. They split games in Roanoke at the end of December — the Rail Yard Dogs winning 4-0 and QC taking a 3-1 decision. They have played just seven times in the last five seasons with QC owning a 3-4 record in those. … This is Roanoke’s first visit to the Quad-Cities in nearly three years. … Roanoke’s top five scorers all have more points than QC leader Michael Moran’s 23 points (14 goals, 9 assists).