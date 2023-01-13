SPHL: Storm snap four-game skid, triumph over Vermilion County

Cole Golka isn't the missing piece. But he's certainly a piece the Quad City Storm have been missing.

In his first game since Dec. 16, Golka – who had been on injured reserve with a lower body injury – flashed his speed all night and scored the game-winning goal, redirecting a shot from Trevor Momot past Vermilion County goaltender Brett Epp in the third period to lift the Storm to a 4-2 win Friday night.

"It always feels good to come back and contribute right away," Golka said. "I'm glad I could do what I could to help the boys out."

The win snaps a four-game losing streak for the Storm, who had lost six of seven with Golka out of the lineup.

"You want to be out there; not by any means am I saying it would be any different if I was in the lineup, but everyone just wants to contribute," Golka said. "I can bring that speed that just pushes guys back, it holds D-men accountable, I'm good on the forecheck and have a decent set of skills that I can put the puck in the net.

"If I can do that every night, I feel like I've done my job to help the team."

Golka's return was much-needed as the Storm have been hit with plenty of ECHL call-ups this season.

"We're still not where we were two weeks into the season with our lineup," head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "I think we still have six guys still up and it's tough. I thought (Golka) competed well.

"A lot of our shots, we were making it easier on the goaltender as far as not getting net-front ... but Golks goes to the dirty area and gets rewarded."

Tommy Tsicos put the cherry on top, scoring an empty net goal in the final second.

Tsicos' goal – his first of the season – seemed to lift a weight off the team, which won its first game at Vibrant Arena at The Mark since Nov. 11, snapping a six-game home losing streak.

"Tommy's a great heart and soul guy for this team, everyone knows how much he battles every night, whether the points come for him or night, he's a great centerman for us," forward Matt Ustaski said. "You could definitely see a sigh of relief from the whole team. We're really happy for him and happy to get the win overall."

Despite dominating the game, outshooting the Bobcats 49-27, it was a back-and-forth affair.

Vermilion capitalized on an early power play. TJ Sneath tried to hit Austin Albrecht from behind the Storm net, but the puck came off Albrecht's stick right out to Brendan Murphy up at the point, and his shot beat Storm goaltender Kevin Resop at 3:36 in the first period.

The Storm broke through late in the period to tie the game.

Taylor Pryce found Ustaski to set up a breakaway, and though Epp made the initial stop on Ustaski, the puck bounced off the Bobcat goaltender's back and into the net to tie the game at 19:14 in the period.

Ustaski nabbed his second goal midway though the second period. A shot from Michael Moran rebounded off Epp right to Ustaski on the right side, who had an open net to bury and give the Storm the lead at 11:32 in the period.

"It was great to put together that team effort," Ustaski said. "Everyone's bought into the system, we just haven't gotten the bounces lately. This is the start of a new day, a new streak here."

The Storm had a chance to add to their lead, but instead found themselves tied as Davis Kirkendall scored a shorthanded goal at 16:40 in the second period to send the teams into the second intermission tied 2-2.

Epp made 45 saves for the Bobcats, while Resop made 25 saves for the Storm.