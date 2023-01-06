SPHL: Storm struggles continue into new year

New year, same problem.

One of the league's worst second-period teams, the Quad City Storm once again came undone in their first middle frame of 2023, allowing three goals in less than five minutes and digging a hole too big to climb out of, falling 6-3 to the Fayetteville Marksmen Friday night at Vibrant Arena at the Mark.

It's the 10th loss in the last 13 games for the Storm, who remain tied with the Pensacola Ice Flyers for the eighth and final playoff spot in the SPHL standings.

"There's no good excuse for it," forward Tommy Tsicos said. "We need to find a way to play the same way, no matter what the score is, what the period is. We can't get too high after a good first period, we can't get too low after a bad first period, we just need to play the same way and we need to figure out a way to do it, there's no excuse for it.

"It's hard to play a full 60 minutes but hockey's hard, it's supposed to be hard."

The Storm entered the game with a minus-6 goal differential in the second period, the third-worst scoring differential in the league, only outdone by Macon and Vermilion County, the two teams below them in the standings.

After taking a 2-1 lead into the period, things fell apart quickly for the Storm. The Marksmen tied the game after a shot from Taylor McCloy took a strange bounce off the ice and past Storm goaltender Kevin Resop for a shorthanded goal at the 5-minute, 59-second mark of the second period.

With seconds winding down on another Storm power play, an attempted pass from Dillon Fournier was picked off by Brian Bowen, who was rewarded with a wide-open breakaway opportunity.

Storm goaltender Kevin Resop denied his first two attempts, but Bowen won a battle behind the net with Storm defenseman Carter Shinkaruk, and with no other Storm defensive help, Bowen beat Resop to give the Marksmen the lead at 7:26.

Less than three minutes later, Bowen added another goal as Resop's attempt to play the puck from behind his own net wound up on Bowen's stick, and the Marksmen forward had a wide open net to score his second goal of the game.

It prompted Storm head coach Dave Pszenyczny to use his timeout just 10:19 into the second period.

"I think we just fade away from our gameplan," forward Aaron Ryback said. "Try to be too cute, a little bit at times where we're a team that's pretty blue collar and we work hard and if we follow what coach is telling us to do, we'll be a very successful team."

The Storm cut into the lead on a power play goal from Trevor Momot at 17:01 in the period, but any momentum was short lived after a pair of late Storm penalties.

As a result, the Storm entered the third period having to kill off an extended 5-on-3. They nearly rose to the challenge, but with 1 second left on the two-man advantage, McCloy – who played on the Storm's 2018 inaugural team – got to the front of the net to tap in a pass from McNair and put the Marksmen up 5-3 at 1:40 in the period.

"We can't be giving up 5-on-3s over and over and over again," Tsicos said. "We're giving up 5-on-3s almost every single team ... a good team on a 5-on-3 is going to get some Grade-A chances and one is bound to go in."

Nick Mangone delivered the dagger, scoring on a shot while being upended by Alexis Girard to put Fayetteville up 6-3.

The Storm's scoring problems aren't solely confined to the second period. Of the 17 first-period goals they've surrendered, 10 have come in the final eight minutes, and five have come in the last five, including Friday night.

Drake Glover cut into a 2-0 Storm lead, burying his own rebound from just above the goal line on a tough angle shot for Resop at the 17:25 mark to make the score 2-1 heading into the first intermission.

Shane Bennett got the night started with a bang, burying a backdoor pass from Carter Shinkaruk just 39 seconds into the game. Aaron Ryback doubled the Storm lead, scoring on a wide-open net with Marksmen goaltender Jason Pawloski out of position at 8:16.

Pawloski made 34 saves for the Marksmen, while Resop made 30 for the Storm.

Notes: Tempers boiled over late in the game, sparked by a kneeing hit from Tucker Scantlebury on Momot that left Momot down behind the Storm net. Alexis Girard tackled Scantlebury down the ice, while Momot remained down and ended up leaving the game. Scantlebury was given a game misconduct for kneeing while Girard was given a game misconduct for instigating in the last five minutes.

-- Storm forward Michael Moran and Markmen defenseman Troy Murray also dropped the gloves in the final minute, with Moran receiving a game misconduct for instigating in the last five minutes.

-- Storm forward and captain Taylor Pryce left early in the game after taking a hit during a fight with Murray in the first period. He did not return.

-- Former Storm forward Connor Fries made his Marksmen debut after being traded by the Storm on Jan. 3. Fries played 113 games with the Storm, scoring 34 goals and adding 39 assists. He had five shots in his first game against his former team.