SPHL: Storm this week

Games: The Quad City Storm open the SPHL season this weekend with a home-and-home set with the rival Peoria Rivermen in the renewal of the Cold War on I-74. QC hosts the season opener on Friday at 7:10 p.m. and the teams battle Saturday at 7:15 p.m. inside the Peoria Civic Center.

Series: There is no love lost between these two franchises, especially with QC coach Dave Pszneyczny having played for Peoria. The Rivermen eliminated the Storm from last year’s playoffs with a 2-1 semifinal series win. Peoria beat Roanoke 3-1 to nab the President’s Cup Finals. … In the 2021-22 regular season, QC won five of the 12 meetings.

Roster moves: Pszneyczny continues to tweak the Storm roster. After trading defenseman Matt Stoia to the Macon Mayhem for future considerations, QC signed forward Leif Mattson. The 23-year-old Thompson, Manitoba, native brings in decent size at 6-foot, 201-pounds and an offensive game that has helped him average roughly a point a game for his career. Last year, playing for France2 touring team, he scored 38 points (19 goals, 19 assists) in 25 games. In 25 pro games, he has 19 goals and 19 assists. SPHL teams must have their rosters at 23 heading into opening games. On Thursday, QC added size to their back end, bringing in defenseman Danylo Kozachuk. The 6-foot-7, 231-pound 23-year-old scored 20 points (2 goals, 18 assists) in 29 games in the 2019-20 season while playing for Steaua Bucuresti in Romania. He also had a positive +/- of 22.

Tickets: Storm president Brian Rothenberger said that tickets are still available for Friday's opener. He was also pleased to report that the team has increased its season-ticket base to roughly 540 — the largest since the return of hockey to the arena for the 2018-19 season. Last year's opening night crowd was just under 2,000 and Rothenberger said that roughly 2,100 tickets have already been sold for Friday's game.

We meet again: QC players are excited to not only get the season started, but to open against the defending SPHL champs and an arch-rival. "I love it," said Connor Fries, one of 14 returning players from last year on this season's opening 23-man roster. "They're playoff-built as well and we play them a bunch and I think that only benefits us. ... It's a process and we need to build each day. I love that we're starting against the team that won it all last year and beat us last year; this is a chance to show them that we mean business this year."

-- Compiled by Tom Johnston