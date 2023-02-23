When Logan Nelson scored a power-play goal just 14 seconds into the third period, his celebration was symbolic.

He took the monkey off both his own back and figuratively that of the Quad City Storm.

Once that weight had been lifted, Cole Golka followed with a goal at the 1:41 mark that tied Thursday’s SPHL game with league-leading Peoria.

Later, Mike Moran and Golka came through with shootout goals that allowed the Storm to take a 4-3 victory over the Rivermen at Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

Goaltender Kevin Resop stopped four shootout shots — including one that almost skidded under his skates before brushing it away, as QC took the shootout 2-1.

The victory gave the Storm consecutive victories for the first time since beating Vermilion County in a weekend set on Jan. 13-14.

“It’s really important for our confidence,” said captain Taylor Pryce of the victory in his return from a long stint on the injury list. “We had some stretches that were tough, but getting a third-period comeback against the top team in the league is always a confidence boost.”

It was a much-need victory, too, as QC moved to 17-22-1-1, 36 points as the chase for a playoff spot continues.

The road this weekend doesn’t get any easier for the Storm as they face two games in Macon, Ga., Friday and Saturday. Travel on Friday begins at 4:30 a.m. with the hopes of being in the Macon Centreplex for the 6:30 p.m. (Central) puck drop.

“With all the travel, we’re going to be stepping off the plane and putting on the equipment again and going at it,” QC coach Dave Pszenycany said. “Hopefully we can ride the momentum into the first period. I know we’re going to have jet lag, but at the end of the day we’re professionals and have to go at it.”

QC played one of its better all-around games Thursday in topping Peoria (30-9-3-0, 63 points).

“That’s two in a row; I thought we played really well last weekend,” Pszenzcany said. “Good things are happening in that room and guys are buying in.”

Good things especially happened in the shootout with Moran and Golka scoring on the first and third shots against Peoria goalie Eric Levine — both going low to the glove side.

“Moran scored a great goal and I watched him beat Levine to the post,” Golka said. “Levine’s a great goaltender, but if you keep coming with speed and you beat him to that post with a simple move, you have a good chance to put one in.

“I just thought I’d come with speed, give him a little fake and beat him to that post. It worked out.”

It sure did. And gave the Storm a much-needed shot of confidence with a win in a game that featured some weirdness early.

Goals were scored without the usual hockey moves — some pucks bouncing in on their own, others kicked in, some goals getting called off by questionable penalties.

But in the end, regulation goals by Moran, Nelson and Golka set up a huge victory in a game that was played fairly cleanly and featured just one skirmish.