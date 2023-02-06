Hockey is staying in the Quad-Cities for the foreseeable future.

Officials with the Quad City Storm and Vibrant Arena at The Mark announced that the two have come to terms on an extension to keep the SPHL team in the local downtown Moline arena through the 2025-26 season.

“The extension of our lease agreement is incredibly exciting,” said Storm owner John Dawson in a release announcing the extension. “Five years ago my family and I made the decision to do everything we could to keep hockey here. We have made tremendous strides in the last five years and this extension helps solidify our future.

“To be clear, we would not be here without the support of our fans, corporate partners and the arena board.”

Scott Mullen, Vibrant Arena Executive Director, was ecstatic to have the relationship extended, saying the negotiations were “quick and easy.”

“It’s great to have local ownership and somebody here that’s invested and wants to make it work for all the right reasons,” said Mullen.

Of course, having 28 secured dates for activities in the facility is a boon to the arena, its staff and the community. According to figures from Visit Quad Cities, the hockey team has a roughly $25 million economic impact on the area.

Mullen added that the venue continues to make investments in hockey in order to maintain a strong working relationship. He said that new glass was recently installed around the rink at a cost of about $70,000.

“John Dawson and his team are great,” said Mullen. “There were just a couple of little tweaks we made just to try to make things work for them and try to get more people in the building for playoff games. Things that we can do to work together to build on what they’ve already achieved. … Things seem to be going in the right direction with them; certainly, a lot more solid footing than we’ve had with prior ownership groups.”

The Storm played their inaugural season at Vibrant Arena, formerly the TaxSlayer Center, in 2018 and have since played every home game at the arena and hosted more than 275,000 fans.

The history of local hockey being played in the arena dates back much further with the first iteration of the team taking the ice there for the 1995-96 Colonial Hockey League season under the Quad City Mallards banner.

“Hockey has a strong tradition here and we are very fortunate to have John, Brian (team president Brian Rothenberger) and their entire team as partners to continue the legacy and the impact a pro team provides our Quad-Cities community,” said Mullen, who in a conversation noted that the arena’s contract with the IFL Quad City Steamwheelers runs through the 2023 season.

The Storm are in the middle of their fourth season in their fifth year since the start of this franchise.

After its inaugural season, the team had its second season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic and was forced to miss the entire 2020-2021 season for the same reason. The team returned for the 2021-2022 season and recorded its first ever playoff bid, advancing to the SPHL President’s Cup semifinals.

This season, the organization is on pace for record attendance and is in the hunt for its second postseason berth. The on-ice product has suffered a bit with the team sporting just a 15-19-1-1 (32 points) mark that has them in ninth place in the 11-team league and one spot outside of a playoff berth.

QC is averaging 3,172 fans per home game, which ranks sixth in the SPHL.

“We are reminded every day how fortunate we are to call Vibrant Arena our home,” said Rothenberger. “This building is one of the premiere venues of its size in the world, and is an outstanding place to watch hockey. We are so thankful to have support from the Quad-Cities, the City of Moline and Mayor (Sangeetha) Rayapati, and of course Scott Mullen and the rest of the outstanding staff here at Vibrant Arena. Without them, we would not be able to bring hockey to the community.”

And that’s a positive as hockey remains here.

“We’re looking to the future with them," said Mullen, "and trying to build a product to get back to the popularity we had in the late ‘90s and early 2000s.”

That good news for the franchise and the league comes after a tumultuous weekend in which QC had its schedule shifted on the fly and won a game by forfeit when the Vermilion County Bobcats did not field a team for Sunday’s rescheduled game in Danville, Ill. The Bobcats were originally scheduled to play the Storm Friday and Saturday at Vibrant Arena, but those games were altered with first-place Peoria coming to town instead.

According to Rothenberger, a board of governors (league owners) meeting is planned for this week to determine the status of the Vermilion County franchise and its viability moving forward.

QC has two more home dates – March 23 and 25 – on the schedule with Vermilion County. Mullen said those dates will be utilized – either by the Bobcats or by another SPHL team.