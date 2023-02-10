EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Either the trends were going to continue Friday evening when the Quad City Storm visited the Evansville Thunderbolts at the Ford Center in SPHL action or something was going to give.

QC came into the contest having lost four straight (not counting last Sunday’s forfeit victory over now-defunct Vermilion County); Evansville was on a three-game win streak and had enjoyed tremendous success on the home ice with 14 wins in its first 19 home games.

After a promising start to the contest, the Storm ended up dropping a 4-1 decision as the trends held for at least one more night.

QC still has yet to earn a victory this calendar year over a team other than Vermilion County as the Storm dropped to 15-20-1-1, 34 points as they continue to chase the rest of the league for one of the eight playoff spots. QC remains in ninth place heading into Saturday’s rematch at Vibrant Arena against the sixth-place Thunderbolts (22-14-2-0, 46 points).

Friday evening started out well for the Storm as they broke on top at the 13:34 mark of the first period when rookie Logan Nelson scored his ninth of the season. Filip Virgili (10) and Trevor Momot (8) were credited with assists on the goal.

But that was all the offense QC could muster despite out-shooting the Thunderbolts 30-29.

The Storm held that 1-0 lead into the third but the Thunderbolts didn’t waste any time changing the complexion of the game in the final stanza.

Just 62 seconds in, Alex Cohen beat QC netminder Kevin Resop (8-13) to tie the contest. Exactly three minutes later, Brendan Harrogate scored his 12th of the season on a power play to give the hosts the lead for good. Harrogate then scored at the 10:58 mark and Fredrik Wink scored an empty-netter at the 18:26 mark to cap the scoring.