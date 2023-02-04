Two first-period power-play goals set up the Peoria Rivermen to hand the Quad City Storm a 5-2 SPHL loss Saturday evening at Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

The win was Peoria’s eighth win of the season over QC in 12 battles and the second of this weekend’s rescheduled and impromptu set.

QC was scheduled to play Vermilion County twice at home, including in Saturday’s Kockey Fights Cancer Night contest, but that was changed Friday afternoon by league officials.

QC (14-19-1-1, 30 points) is now slated to travel to Danville on Sunday afternoon to face the last-place Bobcats (4-23-2-0, 10 points).

The Storm outshot the Rivermen 33-26 with Carter Shinkaruk and Chuck Costello each firing four. However, QC gave up three power-play goals in losing its fourth straight and ninth of 12 games in this calendar year.

Peoria has now outscored the Storm 43-21 this season.

JM Piotrowski scored just 78 seconds into the contest after QC’s Alex Carlson was called for interference. Just over four minutes later, with Eliott St-Pierre in the box for roughing, Alec Hagaman got a shot past recently-acquired QC goaltender Josh Benson that quickly ended his first Storm start.

Marcel Goodbout and Nick Neville assisted on both of those scores for league-leading Peoria (26-7-2-0, 54 points).

Before the first period ended, Nick Magill-Diaz got QC on the board with his second of the season. Patrick Gazich (8) and Filip Virgili (9) assisted on that marker.

Trailing 3-1 after two periods, Joseph Widmar gave the guests an insurance goal just 3:36 into the third on yet another power-play opportunity.

Not backing down, QC cut the deficit to two when Nick Klishko scored his second of the season at the 9:04 mark. Cole Golka (8) and Patrick Gazich (9) recorded the assists.

Piotrowski’s empty-netter with 61 seconds left in regulation capped the scoring.