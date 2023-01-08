SPHL: 'Unimaginable' goal extends Storm skid to six games

It was a period that has been unkind to the Quad City Storm this season. Yet on Sunday, it stroked some good luck.

The Storm fired 25 shots, got out of a two-goal deficit and controlled the puck for a bulk of the second period, the one frame that has been a problem for Coach Dave Pszenyczny's group.

"We dominated that team for 20 minutes," forward Mike Moran said.

Then, in the blink of an eye, that good luck ran out.

Drake Glover skated down the right side of the ice and fired a shot near the face-off circle that squeaked by QC netminder Kevin Resop for the eventual go-ahead goal at 18 minutes, 57 seconds in the second to help Fayetteville to a 4-2 SPHL triumph inside Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

"Unimaginable," Pszenyczny said. "The hardest thing is you can look at stats the whole time and it does not tell the story right. Sometimes, you get a little puck luck.

"Telling the guys that be upset with the result, but the way we played, can't really hang your hat. It is a big step."

The Storm have lost six in a row and have yet to win in front of their home crowd since Nov. 11 against Vermilion County, which will be the opponent on Friday.

Still, Quad City (11-13-2) is as confident as ever after this latest setback.

"You just have to peak at the right time and that's what we're hoping for," Pszenyczny said.

Part of that is how the Storm played in the second period.

From the opening faceoff, they had the puck on their offensive side. The 25 shots on Marksmen goalie Conor O'Brien were continuous. Eventually, there was a breakthrough.

Moran tallied his team-leading 14th goal of the season on a rebound in front of the net at 7:48 to cut the Quad City deficit in half.

"We've understood that the second period hasn't been our best," Moran said. "That is great momentum for a team and what we need."

Nearly six minutes later, Storm defenseman Mathias Ahman fired a one-timer from in front of the blue line past O'Brien for the game-tying goal on the power play. It was just the second goal of the season for the Sweden-born player.

Trailing 3-2, Quad City had a pair of golden chances to square the contest once again.

In the final seconds of the second, Moran fired a shot that lit up the red light, but the official waved it off. That was the second game in a row QC lost a goal after lighting the lamp.

Then in the third, Fayetteville's Jarret Kup was called for cross-checking with 2:12 left in regulation. Pszenyczny called a timeout to set up an attack with a 6-on-4 advantage since he pulled Resop.

"It is kind of like blood in the water," Moran said. "The confidence was there."

A couple of shots were denied and the puck got scrambled for a bit before Glover swung and fired in the empty-net, short-handed insurance goal at 18:13 of the third.

Pszenyczny did not regret pulling Resop afterward, referring to the decision as a "hockey move" to get his six best players on the ice with a chance to keep playing.

"I thought we were doing a good job winning the o-zone faceoffs," Pszenyczny said. "As a coach, you get gut feelings sometimes."

The Storm had several chances in the opening period, at one point getting the first five shots before the Marksmen attempted one. Despite that early momentum, Quad City was behind.

Matt McNair fired a rebound shot past Resop at 5:01 in the opening stanza to kick off the scoring. On the Storm's second power play, a broken stick led to Fayetteville's Nick Mangone racing down the ice and scoring a short-handed goal four minutes later to double the advantage.

"That's been the way it has been going," Moran said. "It would be more frustrating if we weren't getting the chances, but we are. At some point, they are going to come."

Resop finished with 23 saves on the night while Carter Shinkaruk reached double-digit assists on the Ahman goal.

Notes: Quad City forward Mike Moran was named as the Storm's Player of the Month for his efforts in December. Moran, who returned to the ice after serving a one-game suspension on Saturday, recorded six goals over 10 games. The native of Milford, Mass., finished with eight points in the month.

