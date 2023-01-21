 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SPHL | QUAD CITY 9, VERMILION COUNTY 1

SPHL: Ustaski's four goals sends Storm past Bobcats in blowout fashion

DANVILLE, Ill. — Matt Ustaski was a man on a mission Saturday night.

The Quad City Storm scored a combined one goal, on a 4-on-4, in two home losses to the Peoria Rivermen and returning to face one of the teams below them in the Southern Professional Hockey League Standings, it proved to be a needed boost for QC.

Ustaski buried four goals, at least one in each period, as he powered the Storm past Vermilion County 9-1 inside David S. Palmer Arena. The nine goals sets a new season-high for QC (14-15-1) as it hits the 30-point mark of the season, but remains two behind Pensacola.

The Bobcats lit up the scoreboard first on the power play at the 3 minute, 10 second mark of the opening period. From there, the Storm took over and scored nine unanswered.

Nick Magill-Diaz scored his first goal in a QC jersey at 3:57 that tied the game and Ustaski started his memorable night with the go-ahead goal just over two minutes later.

Ustaski scored at 12:58 of the first frame, 15:46 in the second and capped off the night with a goal at 3:37 of the third. Logan Nelson tallied four assists and scored the final goal in the Storm's 39-shot onslaught.

They outshot Vermilion County 15-6 in the final 20 minutes after being tied with their foe at 24 shots each through two periods. QC went 3-for-4 on the power play as Trevor Momot, Mathias Ahman and Ustaski all scored with the man advantage.

Storm goalie Kevin Resop recorded 29 saves in net.

44 matt ustaski, storm mug.jpg

Ustaski

 submitted
