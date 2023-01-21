SPHL: Ustaski's four goals sends Storm past Bobcats in blowout fashion

DANVILLE, Ill. — Matt Ustaski was a man on a mission Saturday night.

The Quad City Storm scored a combined one goal, on a 4-on-4, in two home losses to the Peoria Rivermen and returning to face one of the teams below them in the Southern Professional Hockey League Standings, it proved to be a needed boost for QC.

Ustaski buried four goals, at least one in each period, as he powered the Storm past Vermilion County 9-1 inside David S. Palmer Arena. The nine goals sets a new season-high for QC (14-15-1) as it hits the 30-point mark of the season, but remains two behind Pensacola.

The Bobcats lit up the scoreboard first on the power play at the 3 minute, 10 second mark of the opening period. From there, the Storm took over and scored nine unanswered.

Nick Magill-Diaz scored his first goal in a QC jersey at 3:57 that tied the game and Ustaski started his memorable night with the go-ahead goal just over two minutes later.

Ustaski scored at 12:58 of the first frame, 15:46 in the second and capped off the night with a goal at 3:37 of the third. Logan Nelson tallied four assists and scored the final goal in the Storm's 39-shot onslaught.

They outshot Vermilion County 15-6 in the final 20 minutes after being tied with their foe at 24 shots each through two periods. QC went 3-for-4 on the power play as Trevor Momot, Mathias Ahman and Ustaski all scored with the man advantage.

Storm goalie Kevin Resop recorded 29 saves in net.