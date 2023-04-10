Back in early October when the Quad City Storm were setting sail on a new season, coach Dave Pszenyczny had a singular focus.

“We want a championship team this year,” he said.

From his original roster and a hot start to the season, it appeared as if the Storm had the pieces in place to make a run for the President’s Cup that goes to the SPHL champions.

After an 8-3 start that had the Storm leading the league, things went sideways and never got figured out.

It resulted in a 23-32-1-1 record and a ninth-place finish in what ended up being a 10-team league. QC missed the eight-team playoffs that start this week.

While team president Brian Rothenberger said things went well for the club off the ice, still bouncing back from the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020-2021, the same couldn’t be said for the on-ice product.

Despite a roster filled with talented players, the Storm finished last in goals scored with 136, 30 fewer than 10th-place Macon.

The offense was an issue as QC was blanked 10 times and had another 11 games with just one goal this season.

Goaltender Kevin Resop was solid, leading the league with 1,043 saves playing behind a defense that allowed the fourth-most shots (1,914).

But the big numbers that stand out, according to Pszenyczny, are the number of games without his key guys on the ice.

“We are closing in on 400 man-games lost to injuries and call-ups,” Pszenyczny said. “… We had that many games lost and I don’t think there’s another team in the 200s. That makes a huge difference.”

In last weekend’s final two games, QC had a makeshift roster and still split the two-game set with third-place finisher Huntsville. QC had six key players on IR and four others on ECHL call-ups.

“We’d have one call-up and two injuries, one call-up and two injuries,” the coach said. “Then we had a lot of under-performance with guys who were shipped out of here.”

Throughout the course of the season, 58 players made their way into the QC locker room.

One of the guys to miss a major portion of the season to an ECHL call-up was Leif Mattson, who played 19 games with QC and finished his season here. While he was here, he said it was little things that went against the Storm.

“Unfortunately, there’s been a lot of times while I was here that we don’t get a bounce here or get a bounce there,” Mattson said. “You can say that all you want, but looking at our group that we have right now is a lot different than the start of the season, but that’s the business of it.”

Pszenyczny said that “maybe a quarter” of the guys on his final roster would be considered for a return this fall. He said others on the IR would also be among those he is looking to bring back.

Assistant captain Tommy Tsicos played 57 of the team’s 58 games and Cole Golka and Patrick Gazich each played 50.

Gazich was among the 10 players who received call-ups, including goalie Bailey Brkin, rookie right wing Logan Nelson and defenseman Alex Carlson who made two trips each to the ECHL during the season. Brkin never returned after his second call.

“Very straight forward, injuries and call-ups,” captain Taylor Pryce said when asked what went wrong with this season’s chances. “Coach was trying to find the right guys to put in the room.

“That’s the most important thing is to find a group that works well together. When you’re trying to gel lines and gel power plays and then suddenly somebody goes down with an injury, it’s extremely difficult for a coach to navigate those waters.”

Pryce also pointed out that with Vermilion County ceasing operation after 30 games that the Storm were forced to play 19 games against regular-season champ Peoria. The Rivermen logged a 39-14-3-1 record to top the league, with seven of those losses coming to QC.

Pszenyczny said that he didn’t mind getting tested by four extra games against one of his old teams and that those games should have brought out the best in his club.

Pszenyczny now finds himself looking at a rebuild and trying to figure out how to bring a coveted championship squad to Vibrant Arena for the 2023-24 season. The first step was exit interviews with the players that took place Monday.

“We gotta figure out who wants to be back and who is moving on in their lives as far as being done with hockey,” he said over the weekend. “There’s a lot of variables that are unanswered yet.”

Pszenyczny said that protection lists will come out a couple of weeks after the SPHL playoffs conclude.

Mattson said he would love to be back, calling the Quad-Cities “my home away from home” and admits others have the desire to be back.

“I think the way that we play right now shows that there are a lot of guys that care and that do want to be here,” Mattson said. “That’s obviously important to building something for future seasons.

"If there’s a core group of guys that want to play here and want to come back, that’s obviously great for the program here.”

Golka also said he would look forward to a return if it could be worked out.

“You need a core group of guys that want to come back,” said Golka, who finished with 16 goals and tied Michael Moran for the team lead with 30 points. “Sometimes it’s not up to the players. You just need to prove yourself worthy enough of being in a place. That means a lot and you have to have great character and bring it every single night if you’re going to be a guy that’s going to be a core guy.”

According to Golka, four of those “core guys” — Moran, Filip Virgili, Matt Ustaski and Nelson — finished the season on IR.

“They were proven players in this league and that changes the roster,” Golka said. “Early in the season, we had six of our top guys on IR (including Pryce) and we struggled for a little bit.

“Any coach does what he can do to try to fix the problem. We got rid of some guys that didn’t seem to pan out.”

Pryce said that he is probably one player QC fans may not see back and he said that decision had nothing to do with the broken orbital bone that sidelined him for a good chunk of the season. Saying he has a job out of hockey in his hometown lined up, Pryce said that six years was a good run in pro hockey.

“I’ve always been a guy to take it year by year,” Pryce said. “The last few years, I’ve been on the cusp of retiring.”

Making that decision even tougher for the 30-year-old, he said, was that he feels confident this organization can get it done.

“It’s a no-brainer that this program is built for success,” Pryce said.

He also said that Pszenyczny, who has one year left on his three-year contract, is the guy to get the team back to title town.

“I think the right people are involved,” Pryce said. “Chezy is a guy that keeps guys accountable no matter what. … He cares about this city and this program more than anyone I know and I think he is the man for the job.

“The adversity he faced alone, made him a better coach over the year. Nobody could have predicted the situation he was in this year (with the injuries).”

According to Golka, the team never lost faith in the staff or the process.

“Chez did everything he could,” Golka said. “It’s not like we wanted to miss the playoffs.”

It just wasn’t enough and the Storm couldn’t reach that goal.

“It’s going to be a long summer,” admitted Pszenyczny. “But it will be good to regroup and refresh and kind of wipe the slate clean and hopefully get back to having healthy bodies.”

Pryce thinks the team is headed in the right direction.

“I think,” he said, “there’s something special in Quad City that’s brewing.”

