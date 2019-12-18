Stanley Cup highlighting Storm-Rivermen weekend

Dave Pszenyczny still hasn't touched the Stanley Cup.

The Quad-City Storm head coach has friends who have won it and therefore laid their hands on it, but Pszenyczny refuses to do the same.

"Kinda keep that tradition going, or that superstition going, whatever you want to call it," he said.

Despite that old hockey bugaboo that dictates it's bad luck to touch the trophy unless you've won it, fans can get a chance to do that if they so wish Friday. The Quad-City Storm will host the Cup — the oldest existing trophy to be awarded to a professional sports team in North America — for their game against the Peoria Rivermen at the TaxSlayer Center.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and fans can get their photos taken with the trophy through the game's second intermission. Tickets are $1 for kids 12 and younger, and the first 1,000 through the door will receive a Radar plush key chain, celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Storm's mascot, Radar.

The event is part of a home and home with the Rivermen, who will host the Cup Saturday at the Carver Civic Center in Peoria. That's partly how this all came about, with Peoria co-owner Bart Rogers setting up the visit, a home-and-home date with the Storm a sweetener in the deal.