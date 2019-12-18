Stanley Cup highlighting Storm-Rivermen weekend

Dave Pszenyczny still hasn't touched the Stanley Cup.
The Quad-City Storm head coach has friends who have won it and therefore laid their hands on it, but Pszenyczny refuses to do the same.
"Kinda keep that tradition going, or that superstition going, whatever you want to call it," he said.
Despite that old hockey bugaboo that dictates it's bad luck to touch the trophy unless you've won it, fans can get a chance to do that if they so wish Friday. The Quad-City Storm will host the Cup — the oldest existing trophy to be awarded to a professional sports team in North America — for their game against the Peoria Rivermen at the TaxSlayer Center.
Gates open at 6 p.m. and fans can get their photos taken with the trophy through the game's second intermission. Tickets are $1 for kids 12 and younger, and the first 1,000 through the door will receive a Radar plush key chain, celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Storm's mascot, Radar.
The event is part of a home and home with the Rivermen, who will host the Cup Saturday at the Carver Civic Center in Peoria. That's partly how this all came about, with Peoria co-owner Bart Rogers setting up the visit, a home-and-home date with the Storm a sweetener in the deal.
"We already knew we were looking at games back-to-back so we could share in all the expenses and both enjoy the Cup," Storm president Gwen Tombergs said. "Peoria's a great partner with us when it comes to game ops and trying to save money and doing things together. We might be competitors on the ice, but we're friends off the ice."
Though this was in the works since June, it's serendipitous the St. Louis Blues won the title for the first time in franchise history last season. Tombergs thinks that should lead to some additional Blues fans attending the game to get a chance to see the hallowed trophy.
"The line might be long, but we'll try our best to get everybody through," Tombergs said.
It's not the first time the Stanley Cup has come to the Quad-Cities. It was last at the TaxSlayer Center in December 2015 for a Quad-City Mallards game, with over 6,500 people attending.
"I think it's going to be great for this area," Pszenyczny said. "I know a lot of people are excited."
Where's the offense?: A big issue facing the Storm this season has been a lack of offensive output. During their nine-game losing streak that was snapped Sunday, the Storm were averaging just 2.11 goals per game and were shut out three times.
However, that trend wasn't just confined to the losing streak. Even during the first eight games, the Storm were averaging just 2.63 goals per contest. Entering this weekend's series against Peoria, the Storm are tied for last in the league, averaging just 2.44 goals per game. They've been shut out in four of their 18 games, or 22%.
The rest of the teams in the league have only been shut out 11 times in their 158 games, a 7% ratio. Fayetteville, Knoxville and Roanoke have yet to be shut out.
"It's the inconsistencies of 5-on-5, then power play. We were hot there for a bit ... but afterwards, not doing too well," Pszenyczny said. "If we play our game, when we play physical, we get good opportunities."
Chances are great, but how does the team start burying them?
"Practice, every day," Pszenyczny said. "I tell them, you run drills until you score."
The scoring drought puts a lot of pressure on the Storm goaltenders to match their counterparts. Peter Di Salvo is having a solid year statistically, his 2.80 goals against average and .921 save percentage ranking in the middle of the league goaltenders. But because the Storm offense is struggling, Di Salvo is 3-6-2.
However, Di Salvo embraces any pressure the offensive inconsistencies place on him.
"Even if I put it on myself or it's put on me, that I know I've got to keep this game close ... going 0-0 into the third period, I love playing those games," Di Salvo said. "I can be the difference maker here. Unfortunately, in those (shutout losses) we just couldn't put the puck in the back of the net.
"You've got to treat every period like it's 0-0."
Learning to win: There were many times over the last month the Storm looked poised to end their losing streak.
They held third period leads in four of those losses, including Friday's loss to Macon in which they squandered both a 3-1 and a 4-3 lead.
"Throughout that whole stretch, I thought we played some pretty good hockey for the majority of the games, but we've got to realize it's every single shift," forward Tommy Tsicos said. "When we get up by a goal, we've got to keep pressing, keep going, keep attacking. We can't just try and sit back and sit on a lead, we need to keep going and finish teams.
"I think we have a pretty solid team, top to bottom, but it's almost one of those things where we need to learn how to win, we need to learn how to be a team that can play with a lead."
It's possible the win on Sunday, which saw the Storm blow another third-period lead but hang on to grab a shootout victory, is a sign of that learning process.
"Last game, we got the lead, we battled through, they tied it up and we were resilient, we kept going and we ended up getting the win," Tsicos said. "It's just a matter of doing it and getting the confidence to know you can do it and eventually it will turn."
Ins and outs: The Storm placed forward Dalton Mills on the 21-day injured reserve and forward Dakota Klecha on the 30-day injured reserve, both with upper body injuries.