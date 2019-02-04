Shorthanded due to injury, the Quad-City Storm made a trade with their closest rivals Monday.
The Storm traded forward Austin Hervey to the Peoria Rivermen in exchange for forwards Dean Yakura and Stephen Gaul, as well as the rights to forward Joe Widmar.
"We're a little banged-up upfront and unfortunately I can't bring in defensemen because nobody wants to trade defensemen right now. Everybody's depleted in that department," head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "It was kind of a no-brainer to make this trade."
The Storm placed forward Joe McKeown on the 30-day injured reserve on Friday, then lost both Mitch Mueller and Dalton Mills to injury on Saturday.
Yakura, 33, has played 36 games with the Rivermen this season, scoring four goals and adding seven assists. The West Vancouver, British Columbia, native has played 139 career SPHL games, scoring 20 goals and adding 31 assists for 51 points.
"He's a veteran, he can win face offs and he's also good at penalty killing," Pszenyczny said. "He's reliable in the defensive zone."
Gaul, 25, has played 13 games for the Rivermen, scoring three goals and adding three assists in his rookie season. The Downers Grove, Illinois, native also has played 23 games with the Danville Dashers in the Federal Hockey League, scoring 16 goals and adding 11 assists.
"He reminds me a lot of (Storm forward John Scully)," Pszenyczny said. "He's a guy that's going to go hard and just do what you say, play within the system."
Widmar, 23, has played 15 games with the Rivermen this season, scoring four goals and adding 18 assists. The Northbrook, Illinois, native played 15 games in the ECHL, most recently with the Atlanta Gladiators, where he's scored three goals and added five assists in 12 games this season.
In 51 career SPHL games, Widmar has scored 15 goals and added 47 assists for 62 points.
"He's a game-changer," Pszenyczny said. "I played with him, I know what he can do. He's a very skilled player, he can put the puck in the back of the net."
Atlanta currently sits in 13th place in the ECHL Eastern Conference, nine points out of a playoff spot.
"I already talked to Joe Widmar and he said if Atlanta's not making playoffs, he'd be more than happy to come and help do some damage," Pszenyczny said.
Hervey had played 22 games with the Storm this year, scoring three goals and adding six assists.
"I wish nothing but success for Hervs, he's a great guy," Pszenyczny said. "He did everything I've asked over here and that's just an unfortunate part of the business."