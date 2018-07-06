A rivalry will be renewed this fall, and built on plenty of times throughout the winter.
The Quad-City Storm released their 2018-19 schedule for their inaugural season, highlighted by a bevy of meetings with the Peoria Rivermen.
The Storm also announced their first player signing in Vladimir Nikiforov, who returns to the area after playing two seasons with the now-defunct Quad-City Mallards.
The rivalry between Peoria and the Quad-Cities goes back to 2007, when both areas had teams in the American Hockey League. Now both in the Southern Professional Hockey League, the two teams meet 16 times, starting on Oct. 20, when the Storm host the Rivermen for their franchise opener at 7:10 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center.
The two teams have teamed up to offer a discount to season ticket holders. All full-season ticket holders for both teams can attend away games for a discounted price.
Season tickets go on sale Monday at 9 a.m. and can be purchased by calling 309-277-1364 or visiting quadcitystorm.com.
The Storm also play the Evansville Thunderbolts 12 times this season, including their final two games of the season on April 5 and 6 at the TaxSlayer Center. Half of the Storm's games in their inaugural season are against the Rivermen and Thunderbolts.
Conversely, the Storm play the Macon Mayhem just once, hosting the Mayhem on Feb. 15.
Of the Storm's 28 home games, all but five are either on Friday or Saturday. The Storm host Peoria on Monday, Dec. 31 at 2 p.m., Knoxville on Sunday, Jan. 13 at 2 p.m., Evansville on Tuesday, Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m., Birmingham on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m., and Roanoke on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 6:30 p.m.
Nikiforov, 30, returns to the Quad-Cities after playing last season with the Tulsa Oilers in the ECHL. Last year, Nikiforov scored eight goals and added 13 assists in 41 games for the Oilers.
Nikiforov played two seasons for the Quad-City Mallards, in 2013-14 and 2015-16. In 122 games, Nikiforov scored 24 goals and added 57 assists for 81 points.
"Vlady is a gritty winger who likes to get into the dirty areas, and he has a scoring touch," Storm head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "The rest of the Quad-City Storm team will be announced in the coming weeks."