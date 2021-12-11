Storm battle, fall short in OT to Pensacola

Despite grabbing one-goal leads multiple times in Saturday’s game against Pensacola, the Quad City Storm found themselves in a overtime contest that could have been avoided at TaxSlayer Center.
Quad City captain Taylor Pryce scored two goals, but it wasn't enough as the Ice Flyers prevailed 4-3 in overtime to snap QC’s four-game win streak. It was the third time in four games the two teams played through regulation, and QC's third game in four December contests to eclipse 60 minutes of hockey.
Dylan Carabia scored the game winner with 25 seconds left in OT off an Ivan Bondarenko assist to grab the comeback victory.
The Storm (14-2-2-1) were out-shot 36-32 as Pensacola’s Griff Jeszka scored two goals in the win. The Ice Flyers improved to 9-6-2-0 ahead of Sunday’s weekend series finale at 2:10.
Storm coach Dave Pszenyczny said two of the Ice Flyers' goals should have been saved, and while giving up two easy goals was not the reason the team lost, he was disappointed in veteran goalie Peter Di Salvo, the SPHL's all-time leader in wins.
"We had our fair share of chances with a couple breakaways we didn't capitalize on," Pszenyczny said. "But when we needed those saves and we didn't get them. We got put in a situation I don't think we needed to be in. I thought we should have had this game wrapped up in regulation."
Already dealing with injuries, the Storm were down Nick Mangone and Carter Shinkaruk, who were called up to the ECHL. Marcus Ortiz also left the game in pain late in the third period.
QC, which has featured one of the best special teams in the league, was an uncharacteristic 0 of 4 on the power play, but held Pensacola scoreless in two power-play chances.
Pryce's first goal put QC up 1-0 in the first period as the Storm held an 11-8 advantage in shots on goal.
Jeszka tied the game with a goal in the second period, though Connor Fries' 10th goal regained the Storm lead with under two minutes left in the second.
Jeszka then beat two defenders to score his second goal on Di Salvo and tie things 2-all after a QC scoring chance came up short.
Matt Rupert scored Pensacola's third goal 13:04 into the third to leave QC looking for an answer. The goal came off a rebound shortly after a face-off.
Pryce provided life for the Storm, scoring less than two minutes later off a feed from Fries and Michael Moran, who finished with three assists. QC was out-shot 13-4 in the third period before falling short late in overtime as shots were even at 3.
The Storm picked up a point to stay within striking distance of first-place Huntsville to take some of the sting out of a loss Pszenyczny thought should not have been. Di Salvo's off night came a day after the coach thought he played a stellar game.
"The goalie on the other end is making the save, and that's a very easy save," Pszenyczny said of Pensacola's second goal. "Even the third goal off the faceoff, that's got to be an easy cover as well. Individuals need to take care of their job first.
"We battled back and got the tying goal, but at the end of the day that game has got to be done in regulation."
Pszenyczny said Thomas Proudlock will get the start in goal on Sunday.
"Looking forward to getting him there," Pszenyczny said. "He was supposed to be coming to our camp, but ended up getting picked up in the expansion draft to Vermilion (County). We had an opportunity to bring him back here, so we're excited to get him in the pipes tomorrow and see what he can do."