Storm battle, fall short in OT to Pensacola

Already dealing with injuries, the Storm were down Nick Mangone and Carter Shinkaruk, who were called up to the ECHL. Marcus Ortiz also left the game in pain late in the third period.

QC, which has featured one of the best special teams in the league, was an uncharacteristic 0 of 4 on the power play, but held Pensacola scoreless in two power-play chances.

Pryce's first goal put QC up 1-0 in the first period as the Storm held an 11-8 advantage in shots on goal.

Jeszka tied the game with a goal in the second period, though Connor Fries' 10th goal regained the Storm lead with under two minutes left in the second.

Jeszka then beat two defenders to score his second goal on Di Salvo and tie things 2-all after a QC scoring chance came up short.

Matt Rupert scored Pensacola's third goal 13:04 into the third to leave QC looking for an answer. The goal came off a rebound shortly after a face-off.

Pryce provided life for the Storm, scoring less than two minutes later off a feed from Fries and Michael Moran, who finished with three assists. QC was out-shot 13-4 in the third period before falling short late in overtime as shots were even at 3.