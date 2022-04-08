Storm beat Rivermen in regular season finale

The Quad City Storm's rival Peoria Rivermen entered Friday's game looking to maintain control of the second spot in the SPHL standings and maybe even inch closer to league-leading Knoxville heading into Saturday's final day of the regular season for much of the league.

The Storm, playing their final regular season game on Friday, had other ideas.

Quad City scored three goals in the second period, chasing Peoria goalie Jack Berry in a 5-1 rout.

Peoria, which with the loss and Huntsville's win over Birmingham fell into third place in the SPHL standings, actually outshot the Storm 24-19. They only managed to get one by Storm goaltender Kevin Resop, however.

Resop totaled 23 saves on the night.

Defenseman Darick Louis-Jean tallied his second goal of the season to open the scoring for Quad City just over a minute into the game off assists from Tommy Tsicos and Taylor Pryce.

Marcel Godbout responded by tying the game for Peoria at the 16:09 mark of the first period, Godbout's 31st of the season.

It wouldn't stay tied for long once the second period rolled around, however. Connor Fries scored his 20th goal of the season off an assist Logan Nelson to go up 2-1 just 3:13 into the second period.

About six minutes later, Marcus Ortiz tallied an insurance goal off an assist from Matt Stoia. Ortiz's 19th goal of the season was followed by Taylor Pryce's 18th at the 15:22 mark of the third off assists from Ben Duperreault and Tsicos to make it 4-1.

Shane Bennett extended the lead further in the third period, with his 24th goal of the season coming at the 4:27 mark off assists from Ortiz and Triston Theriot.

After Bennett's goal most of the action came in the form of penalties as the rivals totaled 12 in the third period alone, including 10-minute game misconducts from Peoria's Zach Wilkie, Jordan Ernst and Ben Assad and Quad City's Cody Walsh and Ortiz.

