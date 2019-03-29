HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — It was "Awful Night" for the Huntsville Havoc, but that could have easily summed up the third period for the Quad-City Storm.
The Storm gave up four goals in the final period, falling 6-3 to Huntsville on Friday at PharmacyFirst Ice.
The Storm were outscored 4-1 in the final 20 minutes after Dalton Mills tied the game at the 19-minute, 34-second mark of the second period.
Ryan Salkeld gave Huntsville the lead with a goal at 1:37, then Kyle Sharkey put the Havoc up 4-2 with a shorthanded goal at 9:31.
Trevor Gerling upped the lead to 5-2 with a goal at 15:54 before Vincent Beaudry stopped the run with a goal at 17:02.
The Storm pulled goaltender Peter Di Salvo in the final minute, but Christian Powers put the game away with an empty net goal in the final 30 seconds.
Di Salvo made 39 saves for the Storm while Mike DeLaVergne made 31 saves for the Havoc, who outshot Quad-City 45-34.
Shane Bennett scored the only goal of the first period, burying his shot just 43 seconds into the game to give the Storm a 1-0 lead.
Sharkey tied the game up 1:44 into the second period, then the Havoc took a 2-1 lead on a goal from Josh Bowes before Mills tied the game heading into the second intermission.
Sharkey had two goals and an assist for the Havoc.
The Storm play their last road game of the season today against Huntsville before returning to the TaxSlayer to wrap up their season next week.