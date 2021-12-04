Storm blow lead, finish strong in OT win over Peoria

QC coach Dave Pszenyczny said his team panicked with the puck a bit instead of making plays of their own in the third period swing.

“You have to read and react and I thought there was too much panic in our game there,” he said. “I’ll take full credit for one of the goals, I didn’t call the line out quick enough and that’s what ended up leading to one. I’ll eat that.”

Despite some panic on the ice, his bench remained calm. Pszenyczny was proud of how the team was able to finish during the shootout.

Each team had good looks in regulation, with QC firing two shots off the goal posts. Peoria’s Alec Hagaman was called for hooking with 1:04 left in OT, but QC was unable to take advantage of the 4 on 3 power-play.

QC’s Matt Stoia was denied on the first shootout attempt, but Di Salvo followed by denying Baer. Michael Moran and Shane Bennett added scores as Di Salvo denied three more Rivermen to wrap up the victory.

"Hats off to Di Salvo, I thought he did a phenomenal job in the shootout,” Pszenyczny said. “I know our shooters took the pressure off by getting the lead but he made every save that we needed to have. I thought he won us the game tonight.”