Storm blow lead, finish strong in OT win over Peoria

After a three-goal lead on Peoria slipped away in the third period, the Quad City Storm had to dig deep at TaxSlayer Center on Saturday night.
The Storm gutted it out as QC finished a 4-3 shootout victory as Peter Di Salvo finished the game with 42 saves to close the shootout with QC’s second win outside regulation in two days over the Rivermen.
Through two periods of shutout hockey, the Storm’s lead looked to be relatively safe. Connor Fries was in the right position and scored his first of two goals nearly six minutes into the game. The opening goal came from a Taylor Pryce feed. The Storm looked to add another goal 24 seconds later, but it was waived off after it was ruled the goal was off its post. Filip Virgili made it 2-0 Storm with a goal late in the first with Nick Mangone and Tommy Tsicos credited with assists.
Fries’ second score came almost six minutes into the middle period off assists from Michael Moran and Cody Walsh.
Then, Peoria started to convert after holding a 31-20 advantage in shots on goal through two periods.
Marcel Godbout scored 3:05 into the third to end the shutout and Alec Baer scored six minutes later. Baer would come up big again, scoring his second goal with 1:06 left in regulation.
QC coach Dave Pszenyczny said his team panicked with the puck a bit instead of making plays of their own in the third period swing.
“You have to read and react and I thought there was too much panic in our game there,” he said. “I’ll take full credit for one of the goals, I didn’t call the line out quick enough and that’s what ended up leading to one. I’ll eat that.”
Despite some panic on the ice, his bench remained calm. Pszenyczny was proud of how the team was able to finish during the shootout.
Each team had good looks in regulation, with QC firing two shots off the goal posts. Peoria’s Alec Hagaman was called for hooking with 1:04 left in OT, but QC was unable to take advantage of the 4 on 3 power-play.
QC’s Matt Stoia was denied on the first shootout attempt, but Di Salvo followed by denying Baer. Michael Moran and Shane Bennett added scores as Di Salvo denied three more Rivermen to wrap up the victory.
"Hats off to Di Salvo, I thought he did a phenomenal job in the shootout,” Pszenyczny said. “I know our shooters took the pressure off by getting the lead but he made every save that we needed to have. I thought he won us the game tonight.”
Di Salvo took advantage of his return to net after Bailey Brkin was loaned to the Fort Wayne Comets in the ECHL earlier this week after holding one of the highest goals against average in the SPHL.
“I thought our team played well in front of him for the most part," Pszenyczny said of Di Salvo. "That's a good team over there, so you can't really take away from that."
Playing with a three-goal lead is something the team still must get used to, but it's still early for Pszenyczny and QC.
"It's a good learning tool for us," he said. "I'm excited to get on the ice this week and start teaching the boys, this is how we shut teams down when we have the lead."
QC returns to the TaxSlayer Center next weekend for three games against Pensacola.