Storm blown out by SPHL-leading Huntsville in season's first matchup

Facing the SPHL-leading Huntsville Havoc for the first time this season, surrendering three early-period goals, including two shorthanded scores, killed the Quad City Storm in a 6-2 loss Friday night at TaxSlayer Center.
QC gave up a trio of scores that came less than 80 seconds into all three frames despite finishing with a 45-31 advantage in shots on goal.
Facing the highest scoring team in the league, QC gave up two shorthanded goals and an empty-netter in the final period.
Storm goalie Bailey Brkin mishandled a slow shot and let it trickle into the net after he was unable to secure the puck just 74 seconds into the game.
Then in the second period, Huntsville's Tyler Piacentini found the net just 28 seconds in.
Connor Fries got the Storm on the board about six minutes later, scoring his 12th goal off a Dillon Fournier assist to make it 2-1.
However, the Havoc extended their lead again less than two minutes later when the SPHL's leading scorer Jacob Barber scored his league-leading 20th goal on a power play that followed a Tommy Stang tripping penalty to make the deficit 3-1.
QC looked to grab some momentum with a two-minute power play to start the third period, but Piacentini instead scored a shorthanded goal to put the Havoc up 4-1 just 40 seconds into the final frame.
QC's Tommy Tsicos neutralized the missed opportunity with a power-play goal 1:38 into the third to make it 4-2, but Mathieu Newcomb scored another shorthanded goal for the Havoc on a breakaway 7:38 into the third to make it 5-2.
QC emptied the net the final few minutes as Rob Darrar capped the blowout with an empty-net score with under six seconds to play.
QC finished 1 of 6 on the power-play as Huntsville was 1 of 4.
Both teams face off here again at 7:10 p.m. on Saturday.