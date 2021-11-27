Storm bounce back to throttle Vermillion County

Juris’ goal came on his only shot attempt through two periods.

After the more competitive middle period, Fries cleaned up a deflected shot to score his sixth goal of the season off a feed from Tommy Tsicos and Michael Moran. The power-play goal provided insurance as QC took a 3-1 lead.

Shane Bennett tacked on an unassisted goal with 7:10 to play after beating one defender and converting a breakaway goal. Benentt's goal came after he was shaken up from a hit earlier in the game. QC added another goal when a shot was deflected off Stang's skate and into the net from a feed from Rich Ledy and Carter Shinaruk. Shinaruk had two assists in the win.

"I like the way that we're structured in the way that we can play a fast game, we can play a defensive game, and we can also play tough," Pszenyczny said. "It's pick your poison at the end of the day. We've got guys that are willing to do the job."

QC held off the Bobcats in four power play opportunities while converting two of their three.

Converting two early goals helped feed one of the better home crowds of the season with a reported attendance of 2,850.