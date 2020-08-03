Storm bringing back top point man Pryce

The Quad City Storm announced their first player signing of the 2020 offseason, bringing back forward Taylor Pryce.

The team announced the signing on the first episode of a weekly Facebook Live show featuring Storm director of communications and operations Brian Rothenberger and assistant coach Jake Toporowski.

Pryce, 27, led the Storm with 31 points and finished tied for the team lead with 15 goals in 42 games last season.

Both totals were career highs for the Newmarket, Ontario, native after scoring 10 goals and adding seven assists for the Fayetteville Marksmen in the 2018-19 season.

"Any time you go another year, it means you're another year older and more experienced," Pryce said on the online show. "You fine tune your game but I feel like I didn't change too much as a player, more so it was to do with (head coach Dave Pszenyczny) giving me an opportunity and sticking with it and not having a short leash.

"I wasn't afraid to make a mistake and I knew with hard work, he would reward me. That took a lot of pressure off my shoulders and allowed me to play my game."