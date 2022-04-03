 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm clinch No. 5 seed for SPHL playoffs

PEORIA — The Quad City Storm will head into the Southern Professional Hockey League playoffs as the No. 5 seed.

The Storm secured that position with Sunday afternoon's 3-2 victory over Peoria at the Peoria Civic Center.

Ben Duperreault scored at the 10-minute, 43-second mark of the third period to break a 2-2 tie and send the Storm to their second straight win after dropping five of six games to conclude March.

Duperreault also had an assist for the Storm, who climbed to 71 points for the season. With one regular-season game remaining, Quad City likely will face Huntsville or Fayetteville in the opening round of the playoffs.

Logan Nelson and Shane Bennett also scored goals for Quad City. Bennett's came on a power play in the second period to give the Storm a 2-1 advantage.

Peoria's Kasey Kulczycki evened the game at the 4:47 mark of the third period before Duperreault took a pass from Tommy Tsicos and Cody Walsh for the game-winner about six minutes later.

Bailey Brkin had 23 saves in goal for the Storm, who limited the Rivermen to three shots on goal in the middle period.

The Storm conclude the regular season in Peoria on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

