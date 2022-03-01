Storm clinch playoff spot as Nelson and Skar connect for first pro points

Former college teammates Logan Nelson and Alec Skar scored their first professional points as the Quad City Storm beat Vermilion County 7-1 to clinch a spot in the SPHL playoffs at TaxSlayer Center on Tuesday night.

Skar assisted Nelson’s first of two goals and the Storm put up 51 shots to score their second-most goals of the season in the win over the last-place Bobcats.

Nelson, playing in his fourth game of the season, struck his first goal to put QC up 1-0 4:26 into the opening period. The rookie’s former University of Wisconsin-Stout teammate, Skar, scored his first point of the season with the assist after the two first joined the team on the roadtrip to Fayetteville last weekend.

Nelson said it felt amazing after breaking out to help the team move into fourth place and secure a spot in the President’s Cup Playoffs. He also had his first assist on Tuesday, and his second goal came on a power play. QC was 2 of 3 on the power play.

“I think we played very well tonight,” he said. “We’ll just keep our heads down and keep going to the grindstone.”

Storm goalie Bailey Brkin had 20 saves in his return after playing for Orlando in the ECHL.

Carter Shinkaruk led the Storm with three assists as Shane Bennett, Nick Mangone (two assists), Marcus Ortiz, Cole Golka and Taylor Price scored goals. Dillon Fournier and Joe Sova also had two assists.

Davis Kirkendall ended the shutout 11:31 into the final period.

The win followed a 7-3 loss to Fayetteville as the Storm dropped two in the three-game series.

Storm coach Dave Pszenyczny said the team is still feeling the new guys out, but Nelson has his first three steps down.

"He blows some of the defensemen away," he said. "He uses that to his strength and he's starting to figure out the pro game little by little, but it's nice to see him get success."

Pszenyczny tried to get Nelson time to score a hat trick, but it was nice to see he and Skar connect. UW-Stout fell in the WIAC tournament just a couple weeks ago.

"We were fortunate enough to get them within a pretty good timeline for them," he said. "I like them both right now. I think they complement our game style very well."

Pszenyczny said the team bounced back after the weekend. Up next is a home and away two-game series with Evansville this weekend.

"It's been nice seeing them come out and execute the game plan like they hadn't in the past two games," he said. "I look at playing that many games in a short time as an advantage. Evansville this weekend is a pretty hot team right now in the league, and we've just got to make sure we're doing our due diligence and making sure that we're getting our bodies rested."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.