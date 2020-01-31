Storm come out flat against Rivermen

Hunter scored again, jumping on a loose puck that leaked out from under Junior Harris to beat Mulder at 12:18 in the period.

After Nick Neville fired a shot from the point past Mulder to put Peoria up 3-0 at 1:21 in the second period, Vincent Beaudry put the Storm on the board at 1:55.

The momentum was short-lived as Hagaman scored just 22 seconds later to put Peoria up 4-1 and chase Mulder from the game after making 13 saves.

"The shift after a goal is always important, you want to keep the momentum going for you," Beaudry said. "When you get scored on, you want to get the momentum back so those ones hurt because now you feel like you have to get the momentum back again."

Against Peoria this year, Mulder is 1-2-0 with a 4.99 goals against average. In his games against the rest of the SPHL, Mulder is 3-3-3 with a 3.74 GAA.

"We played like (crap) in front of him. We played like (crap) in front of him," Pszenyczny said. "It's embarrassing. I'm super embarrassed, I know he's embarrassed because it must suck, getting yanked like that."

Peter Di Salvo came in and made 15 saves to keep the Storm in the game.