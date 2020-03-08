Storm concede crucial point with OT loss

It wasn't the only thing out of the Storm's control.

Midway through the second period, defenseman Joe Sova thought he put the Storm on the board, getting goaltender Artt Brey out of position and jamming the puck into a mess of players.

Sova raised his arm in celebration but no goal was called as a Bulls player closed his hand on the puck to prevent the goal before shoving it to Brey.

"It's quick, it happened so fast, it is what it is. There's only one ref to make that call, we don't have two out here. It's one of those things, part of the game," Sova said. "I know it's in the net. I don't celebrate non-goals, I don't score enough goals to be doing that. I know when the puck's in the net. It is what it is."

The issue got even worse prior to the third period.

"He (the ref) came up to me before the third and said, 'I made the wrong call, it should have been a goal,'" Pszenyczny said. "I know we're all human and we make mistakes and you have to make a decision and obviously it wasn't an outcome on the game, we don't have to go to overtime at that point. But it just changes the flow of the game."

At the very least, Pszenyczny questions why a penalty shot wasn't given.