Storm drop final regular season home game in OT

In the regular season home finale, in front of the first sold out crowd in team history, the Quad City Storm gave their fans some free hockey.

However, they couldn't give them the win.

Alec Baer stole the puck from Cole Golka for a breakaway, beating Storm goaltender Kevin Resop 30 seconds into overtime as the Peoria Rivermen won 3-2 Saturday at the TaxSlayer Center.

It's Baer's 23rd goal of the year and he now has a league-leading 71 points on the season.

"That's another thing that's getting lost in our game is knowing who you're out there against and when a guy that leads the league in scoring is out there, probably should keep the puck away from him and not try to do too many jobs, especially with the ice conditions," head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "For me, it's keep it simple. We're in this generation where it if doesn't look cool, it doesn't seem that anyone wants to do it."

The home finale was the only reprieve for the Storm in a stretch of nine games out of their final 10 on the road. They wrap up their home schedule 16-5-7 this season.

Of their remaining four games, three are against their archrival, including Sunday’s matinee in Peoria.

It took something of a weird play to get the game to overtime.

With Peoria leading 2-1, the Rivermen appeared to clear the puck in the third period, but it instead took a strange bounce that allowed Storm defenseman Dillon Fournier to step up at the blue line, and fire a high, fluttering puck at the net that was deflected in by Tommy Tsicos to tie the game at 12:37 in the third period.

"I kind of batted it down, it might have been a little bit of a high stick but sometimes you get away with those in this league," Tsicos said. "I like to try to go to the front of the net always and score a lot of my goals, either tip them in or get some rebounds or just, hard work goals in front of the net. ... That was pretty huge for us, in that third period to come back down from one. That shows a lot of character, we battled the whole third period."

However, the first two periods were a little lackluster.

Shane Bennett started the scoring for the Storm with a power-play goal, his 22nd of the season, firing a shot off the iron and past Eric Levine at the 7:20 mark of the first period.

Alec Hagaman tied the game at 12:02 in the period, getting to the front of the net to bury a rebound from Brandon McMartin.

"It definitely was not the game plan and definitely not what we were working on this week in practice," Pszenyczny said. "Very disappointing in the sense that you have a packed barn and that's the performance you put on for 40 minutes. Clearly, there's something that needs to be resolved in that room, but I just don't know how you don't get up for that game."

The Storm had two defensive lapses in the span of about a minute in the second period.

While the first one didn’t cost them, the second one did.

Mike Gurtler got a step on defenseman David Brancik and beat Storm goaltender Kevin Resop over the glove to put the Rivermen up 2-1 at 15:04.

About a minute prior, Jordan Ernst split the Storm defense for a breakaway that Resop turned away. Resop made 33 saves in the game while Rivermen goaltender Eric Levine made 28 saves.

"Hope plays, just not puck management at all," Pszenyczny said. "The two breakaways, two different D-pairings so it's kind of confusing when you're on the bench and watching the game, you should probably actually study what's going on out there. We knew what they were doing the whole game and it seemed like we didn't want to execute."

Though the Storm are assured of their first postseason in team history, there's still a question of what seed they'll be, and who they'll play in the first round.

Currently in fifth place, the Storm still have an outside shot at fourth — and home ice in the first round — if they win out and Fayetteville loses four of its last five, but the Storm could also slip to sixth.

The Storm hold a seven-point lead over Pensacola for fifth place, but the Ice Flyers have three more games left to play then the Storm down the stretch.

So these final four games still hold a lot of weight.

"I think the best thing to do is take it one game at a time and you want to win every game," Tsicos said. "You take the one game you're playing and treat that like it's your last game."

Notes: Storm forward Tommy Stang left the game late in the third period with an upper body injury and did not return. The Storm had activated Stang from injured reserve on March 17.

