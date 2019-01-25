KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It was a game of what ifs for the Quad-City Storm on Friday night.
Going 0-for-5 on the power play and only scoring once despite out-shooting Knoxville 41-29 led to the Storm dropping their fourth consecutive game in a 2-1 defeat to the Ice Bears at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.
Trailing 2-1 entering the final period, Quad-City had two chances on the power play to tie the game but couldn't convert either chance against Knoxville goalie Jason Pawolski.
"It's tough to put into words. If the power play ends up clicking, it's no contest, we win that game hands down," Quad-City head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "Unfortunately, we didn't get the two points, and we've got to battle back tomorrow."
It was the Ice Bears who found the back of the net first late in the opening 20 minutes.
Ice Bears defenseman Stanislav Dzakhov, just back from being on loan to the ECHL, buried a wrister from Marcus Ortiz to light up the scoreboard and give Knoxville an early lead at the 14 minute, 51 second mark of the first period.
After Knoxville took a 2-0 lead early in the second period, Quad-City stormed back thanks to Tyler Minx.
A minor penalty on each side created 4-on-4 hockey, and Minx — who returned to the lineup after an upper body injury — fired a shot that hit off the shoulder pads of Pawolski and past him at 19:32 to cut the Storm's deficit to one.
"If you watched the game tonight, I think everybody would be proud," Pszenyczny said. "We can't be disappointed. We've got to bury and bear down on the point-blank opportunities, but we're getting chances to score."
Prior to the game, the Storm reacquired goaltender Ryan Mulder and placed goaltender Cory Simons on waivers.
Mulder played in one game this season with the Storm, giving up two goals on 41 shots. Mulder was acquired by Peoria after being released by the Storm and played in two games with the Rivermen, allowing two goals and making 43 saves.
In three SPHL games this season, Mulder has posted a 1.34 goals against average and a .952 save percentage.