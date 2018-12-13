PEORIA, Ill. — An early morning start didn't do much to help the Quad-City Storm's recent lack of energy.
After taking an early lead, the Storm fell 2-1 to the rival Peoria Rivermen Thursday at Carver Arena in a game that started at 10:30 a.m. for a kids day.
"It's sometimes there's a lack of (energy), and we're just not sticking with it, not bearing down," head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "We've got guys that just don't want to get the job done themselves, and they're going to someone else to try and get the job done."
Joe McKeown scored his team-leading sixth goal of the season on the power play 15 minutes, 27 seconds into the first period, but Peoria quickly answered with a power-play goal from Vincent Beaudry at 18:55.
"We scored a quick one to go up 1-0. You'd think that would give you a little bit more confidence, but unfortunately the bench was flat," Pszenyczny said. "I've got to find the answer for that because you're up 1-0 on a pretty good team, you should still be hungry and not give them any life."
Ben Blasko scored the game winner at 4:19 in the third period to give the Rivermen their fourth straight win over the Storm since dropping the season opener.
"There was a lack of energy, no communication in the D-zone," Pszenyczny said. "We had numerous chances over and over in the offensive zone, but in the defensive zone we just wanted to direct traffic and let guys stand out in front and get three or four rebounds on our goalie."
Peter Di Salvo made 37 saves on the day as the Rivermen were credited with 39 shots while the Storm were credited with just 10.
"You almost wish you were losing games because of your goaltending, but that's not the case," Pszenyczny said. "It's just the compete factor. I don't understand how you can play professional hockey and not want to be out there every single second that you can be.
The Storm stay on the road to play the Rivermen again tonight at 7:15 p.m.