PELHAM, Ala. — Another tight game ended with another loss for the Quad-City Storm.
The Storm gave up two goals in the third period to fall 4-2 to the Birmingham Bulls, Quad-City's sixth straight loss after winning the season opener.
Garrett Schmitz scored the game-winner at the 13-minute, 14-second mark of the third period, burying a one-timer past Storm goaltender Peter Di Salvo for a power-play goal at the Pelham Civic Center.
Mike Davis scored an empty net goal in the closing minute to ice the game after the Storm pulled Di Salvo for an extra attacker.
Di Salvo made 32 saves as the Storm were outshot by the Bulls 36-21. Mavric Parks made 19 saves for the Bulls, who won their seventh straight game to start the season, the lone undefeated team in the Southern Professional Hockey League.
Sean Kacerosky, who was claimed off of waivers by the Storm on Wednesday, scored the first goal of his career, burying a slap shot past Mavric Parks just before the end of a power play to put the Storm up 1-0 at 2:31 in the game.
The Bulls countered with a pair of goals in the second period to take a 2-1 lead as Josh Harris and Justin Larson scored in a 36-second span.
Taylor McCloy tied the game up at 12:46, his first goal since the season opener.
Don Olivieri had two assists for the Storm, who were 1-of-5 on the power play and 3-of-4 on the penalty kill.
The Storm head to Pensacola, Florida, to take on the Ice Flyers today at 7:35 p.m.