FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The first season for the Quad-City Storm now has an official end date.
A 5-1 loss to the Fayetteville Marksmen Sunday officially eliminated the Storm from playoff contention. There are six games left in the team's inaugural season in the SPHL, an April 6 home date against Evansville the season finale.
The Storm struggled defensively all weekend against the Marksmen, allowing 16 goals in three games. They fell behind 4-0 in Sunday's game against the Crown Coliseum, allowing three goals in the second period.
Michael Casale scored a power-play goal at the 16-minute, 42-second mark of the third period to put the Storm on the board.
Darren McCormick scored two goals for the Marksmen, who outshot the Storm 40-38.
Peter Di Salvo made 35 saves in net for the Storm while Dillon Kelley made 37 for the Marksmen.
The Storm return to the TaxSlayer Center Friday for their final home game against the Peoria Rivermen.