One of the more eye-catching streaks to start a season is now over.
The Quad-City Storm scored their first power-play goal on the season, snapping an 0-for-29 start to the season.
That was just the start as the Storm enjoyed a 4-0 win over the Evansville Thunderbolts.
After dropping three straight, the Storm have now won two consecutive outings after beating the Thunderbolts in a road overtime game Friday.
The Storm have won five straight in the rivalry dating back to last season and are now 9-3-1 all-time in the series.
"It feels great. It was a simple shot, a tip and it goes in and that's how we thought it was going to go in," said forward John Schiavo, who assisted on the power-play goal. "Early in the week we were getting nagged about not getting one and we get one tonight, so it feels good."
Peter Di Salvo made 40 saves in the game to collect his fifth career shutout and first since April 6, 2018, when he was a member of the Macon Mayhem. Saturday night was the first shutout of the season for the Storm and third in franchise history, the last coming on Nov. 30, 2018.
All three shutouts have come against the Thunderbolts.
Di Salvo had been close to recording a shutout a few times last year, only to see a goal leak through late in games. After the game, he shared a lengthy embrace with backup goaltender Ryan Mulder.
"There's no words to describe it, just excited and happy I finally got one," Di Salvo said. "I just saw the smile on his (Mulder's) face and I knew he was going to embrace me there. I just took it. He's happy for me, I did the same thing for him on the bus yesterday, that was a huge win for him."
Taylor Pryce quickly ended the team’s power play futility, tipping in a shot from Schiavo 40 seconds into the second period on the Storm’s first opportunity of the night. The Storm finished the night 1 for 3 on the power play and are now 1 for 32 on the season.
You have free articles remaining.
It's a start.
"It wasn't that we weren't getting good looks," head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "We just have to get back to meat and potatoes. It's funny when I'm watching other games, how it's easy shot, tip, easy shot tip. ... Tonight, it was great to be able to get it."
Di Salvo showed flashes of what was to come later in the period, stopping a breakaway on Stanislav Dzakhov midway through the second period to keep the Storm's slim lead intact.
The Storm doubled their lead midway through the third period as Schiavo deflected a shot from Josh Victor, then buried his own rebound to give the Storm a 2-0 lead at 8:15 in the frame.
Schiavo has three goals and four assists in seven games this season.
It was also the first career assist for Victor, who played his college career at Fitchburg State College.
"I think getting to the front of the net is where the bounces are going to go and luckily that one bounced off his pad and I picked it up and put it in," Schiavo said. "I think if we're all going to those dirty areas we'll be rewarded."
The Storm upped the lead to 3-0 on a goal from Michael Casale, who fired a shot past Evansville goaltender Max Strang at 15:34 in the third period for his first goal of the year.
Shane Bennett capped the scoring with an empty net goal in the final minute, his third of the season.
The first period was back and forth, with neither team really gaining an advantage, despite the Thunderbolts outshooting the Storm 16-8 in the frame. The Storm managed just 23 shots on the night.