The Quad-City Storm let a big opportunity pass them by this weekend.
The Storm came out sluggish Sunday in a 6-3 loss to the Birmingham Bulls, falling behind 2-0 and having every attempt at a rally snuffed out by the Bulls.
With three games this weekend, the Storm had visions of earning five or six points but will have to settle for three out of a potential six.
"I don't want to be in a position where we've got to start looking at other team's records and who we're hunting down. It's in our court and we're just letting it slip," head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "If you tell me we're going to go three in six on a road trip, when it's hard, OK, that's fine. Here, you're at home, you should have pride."
The Storm fell behind on goals from Caleb Apperson and Shane Topf in the first 7 minutes, 34 seconds of the game. Shane Bennett put the Storm on the board at 9:29 but Mike Davis quickly answered back at 12:11.
In each of the three games this weekend, the Storm trailed after the first period but rallied Friday and Saturday to force overtime.
Sunday, each attempted rally was answered by the Bulls.
"Our M.O. is we're not going to play in the first period and then come back in the second and third," Pszenyczny said. "Why not just start the game focused, mentally prepared? That's something as a professional, you should know."
Stephen Gaul cut the lead back to 3-2 with a breakaway goal at 14:32 in the second period but Josh Harris scored less than four minutes later to once again put Birmingham up by two goals.
"It's a consistency thing. That's the big thing we need to work on right now," forward Vincent Beaudry said. "We just missed so many opportunities this weekend."
The Storm pulled Peter Di Salvo after he made 23 saves on 27 shots through two periods. Ryan Mulder made 13 saves on 15 shots in relief.
Harris scored a shorthanded breakaway goal and Russell Jordan added another to up the lead to 6-2 before Bennett scored his second of the game on a 5-on-3 opportunity in the closing minutes of the game.
The Storm's two Sunday games so far this year have been clunkers as Quad-City has been outscored 15-5 in the matinees.
"It's not so much the time (a 2 p.m. start), it's just the three games in three days really takes a toll on your body, especially with our style of play," Bennett said. "We throw around the body a lot and guys get banged up. Half of it's mental, half of it's physical. The first period, we've been struggling all year, we know that and it showed again today."
When the Storm are successful, they do play physical and though that might be taxing, it's the style Pszenyczny wants moving forward.
"If you play the first 40 minutes physical, the next 20 will be easier," Pszenyczny said. "Hopefully you have the lead at that point and then I can switch up some neutral zone tactics but if we don't have the lead, I can't do that."
Sunday's lackluster effort mars what was otherwise a successful two weeks. The Storm played a pair of one-goal games against league-leading Peoria, grabbing a win last week. They started this weekend with an overtime win over fourth-place Macon and went to overtime Saturday with second-place Birmingham.
Though not as fruitful as it could have been, it's one of the best stretches of the season and the Storm hopes Sunday's performance can be the outlier moving forward.
"I feel like we showed we can play with any team," Beaudry said. "There's a lot of positives, we just have to keep winning and working hard to win and keep that winning mentality."