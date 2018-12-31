The Quad-City Storm and Peoria Rivermen kept the fireworks to a minimum Monday.
But make no mistake, the SPHL has the rivalry it desires.
"We were excited to play Peoria, I love playing Peoria," Storm forward Mitch Mueller said. "I hate those guys."
In their first meeting since a penalty-filled, ejection-marred romp, the Storm and Rivermen played a relatively clean game with just 30 minutes of penalties, resulting in a 4-1 Storm win, their first over the league-leading Rivermen since the season opener.
"The rivalry, it's there," Storm head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "Now that we've got confidence, they've got to know, it doesn't matter if they're the top team in the league, we're coming for you."
Remnants of that melee lingered Monday afternoon at the TaxSlayer Center.
Pszenyczny made his return to the bench after serving a two-game suspension, the result of that last meeting against Peoria, which resulted in 199 penalty minutes and eight ejections.
Fans chanted “turtle” every time Alec Hagaman was on the ice, referencing the Rivermen captain’s avoidance of fights despite delivering a pair of hits this season to Storm players that have resulted in injury.
Goaltenders Stephen Klein and Peter Di Salvo had to be sharp as both received their fair share of contact throughout the game, some incidental and some with perhaps a little more intent.
And there was a fight, as John Scully and Dean Yakura dropped the gloves in the closing minutes of the game, earning Scully a hug from goaltender Di Salvo as the Storm forward went to the locker room.
"It shows we answer the bell whenever we're ready for it," Di Salvo said. "We're not a team that's going to back down and it's shown that sometimes people will back down but we're not one of those teams that will back down from anything. Scully is one of my best friends on team and he's my brother out there and I'm behind him 100 percent of the way."
By the way, there’s seven more games between the two teams separated by 93 miles.
Mueller put the Storm ahead 1-0 with a shot from just above the circle following a clean face-off win from Tommy Tsicos that beat Klein over the shoulder for a power-play goal at the 2-minute, 33-second mark of the second period.
Joe McKeown made it 2-0, jumping on a loose puck for a breakaway goal at 14:43, then scored again on an assist from Patrick Harrison at 17:33 to send the Storm into the third period up 3-0.
Mueller put the Storm up 4-0 with his second power-play goal of the night in the third period as the Storm were 2-of-6 on the power play in the game.
"I don't know what it's going to take for (Peoria head coach) Jean-Guy Trudel to respect my shot," Mueller said. "but if he keeps not doing it, I'll keep shooting."
That was more than enough for Di Salvo, who made 37 saves in the win and was at his best in high leverage situations, including turning away a penalty shot from Austin Vieth after the Storm gave up a shorthanded 2-on-0 attempt in the second period.
Di Salvo's shutout bid came to an end when a shot from Hagaman leaked through Di Salvo’s pads and trickled over the goal line at 17:44.
Former Rivermen Vincent Beaudry, playing his first game for the Storm after being acquired Sunday from the Macon Mayhem, tallied an assist against his former team while Shane Bennett, who was acquired Sunday from the Fayetteville Marksmen, also had an assist.
"It's a big statement for us and it's great for us to show what we could do and it was great to do that with the new guys," Di Salvo said. "All around, a lot of momentum for us going into the new year."
Forward Vladimir Nikiforov remained inactive with an upper body injury suffered on Friday while defenseman Skyler Smutek was also inactive for the third straight game with an upper body injury.