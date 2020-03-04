Storm excited for playoff push

It's a lot of pressure put on the final 15 games of the season, but the Storm welcome it.

"We like it," Gaul said. "You obviously want to be in a better position where this wouldn't matter but it's good to have this momentum building up before the playoffs so that when you get there, you've kind of been training for this the whole year as opposed to kind of coasting into the playoffs so you're not playing your best hockey.

"We want to be playing our best hockey going in, peaking at the right time."

It's better than the alternative. Last year, the Storm's playoff fate was all but determined as Quad City was nearing elimination at this point of the season.

So to be in a hunt is something the players relish.

"Right now, we expect to be in the playoffs," Gaul said. "Last year was, eh, if we make it, that would be cool, but this year, we expect to be there and it's great. That's what you do it for, playoff hockey and to try to win a championship."

Educational debut: Jake Toporowski's debut as head coach last Friday ended with a 5-3 loss to Evansville, but the Storm assistant coach felt it was a good experience.

