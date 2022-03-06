Storm explode early for 5-1 win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Less than 24 hours after beating Evansville on its home ice, the Quad City Storm traveled to the Ford Center and used an explosive first period to finish the weekend sweep over the Thunderbolts.

The Storm scored three first-period goals and then added a score in each of the next two periods to beat Evansville 5-1 on Sunday at the Ford Center.

Connor Fries had two goals while Carter Shinkaruk recorded a goal and two assists for the Storm, who improved to 28-11-4-4 on the season. Quad City is in fourth place in the Southern Professional Hockey League with 64 points, three in front of fifth-place Fayetteville.

Shinkaruk scored in the eighth minute off an assist from Logan Nelson and Cole Golka. Fries, with assists from Shinkaruk and Joe Sova, tallied a power-play goal at the 17:09 mark. About 70 seconds later, Ben Duperreault scored to give the Storm a 3-0 lead.

The margin swelled to 4-0 when Fries found the back of the net at 15:02 in the second period. Tommy Tsicos added a goal for the Storm in the third period.

Kevin Resop had 40 saves in net for the Storm, who have won three straight and outscored their opponents 16-3 in that span.

Quad City travels to Knoxville for games next Friday and Saturday.

