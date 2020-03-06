Storm fall 6-5 after Roanoke's big second period

The Quad City Storm just could not overcome a four-goal flurry in the second period during Roanoke’s first visit to the TaxSlayer Center this season.
Quad City fell 6-5 as the Rail Yard Dawgs jumped out of the tie for ninth with QC and into playoff position after Friday's SPHL contest.
The Storm (15-20-7, 37 points) led 2-1 after one period, but Roanoke (16-22-7, 38 points) blew by Quad City with four straight goals before Q-C's Gus Ford scored his first professional goal with just over two minutes left in the second.
The Dawgs had some unlikely heroes in the win as Matt Beer scored his second and third goals of the season in his 24th game, Nate O'Brien scored his first goal of the season in 21 games, and Kyle Wagner had one goal and two assists in his pro debut.
Wagner’s goal was Roanoke’s sixth, which came during a two-minute power play at the 4:54 mark in the third following a Ryan Devine illegal check to the head that included 10 minutes of misconduct due to verbal abuse of officials.
QC's Taylor Pryce scored his team-leading 15th goal on a breakaway with around 10 minutes to play, but the Storm could not find the net again against Austyn Roudebush, who had 33 saves on 38 shots.
It wasn’t the only breakaway of the game for Q-C.
Playing short handed, Stephen Gaul found space and scored to give Q-C a 1-0 lead. It was only the third time the Storm have scored a short-handed goal this season, and just the second-short handed goal the Rail Yard Dawgs allowed this season.
Ludlow Harris Jr. scored his fourth goal of the season in the first that left QC with a 2-1 advantage after the first period. Roanoke then exploded for the four straight golas in the second before QC's Kalib Ford stopped the bleeding. Gregg Burmaster then made it 5-4 when he added a power play goal 39 seconds into the third after Roanoke was called for hooking at the end of the second.
You have free articles remaining.
The Storm outscored Roanoke 4-1 in the first and third periods, but the second period proved to be costly as Q-C fell in the first of three games this weekend.
Roanoke thought it scored a seventh goal on Friday as multiple players threw their arms in the air during a power play midway through the second, but the official near the play waved it off.
Ryan Mulder finished with 22 saves on 26 shots for Quad City and Peter Di Salvo had 12 saves on 14 shots.
The Storm play Roanoke again today at 7:10 p.m.
Off the ice: Prior to the game, the Storm signed defenseman Brandon Parrone to a standard player contract, one day after bringing in defenseman Connor Chambers on an amateur tryout.
Parrone, 27, hasn't played since last season, when he split time between the SPHL and the ECHL. He played seven games for the Norfolk Admirals last season, not tallying a point.
He spent most of last season with the Peoria Rivermen, scoring two goals and adding five assists in 25 games.
In 74 career SPHL games, the Peoria, Ariz., native has scored three goals and added 11 assists.
Chambers, 24, joins the Storm after scoring four goals and adding nine assists in 27 games with D-III UW-Stout. The Pequot Lakes, Minn., native was teammates for two seasons with Storm defenseman Mathias Ahman at Stout after spending his freshman year at UW-Stevens Point.
In 78 career college games, Chambers has scored six goals and added 34 assists.