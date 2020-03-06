Storm fall 6-5 after Roanoke's big second period

Playing short handed, Stephen Gaul found space and scored to give Q-C a 1-0 lead. It was only the third time the Storm have scored a short-handed goal this season, and just the second-short handed goal the Rail Yard Dawgs allowed this season.

Ludlow Harris Jr. scored his fourth goal of the season in the first that left QC with a 2-1 advantage after the first period. Roanoke then exploded for the four straight golas in the second before QC's Kalib Ford stopped the bleeding. Gregg Burmaster then made it 5-4 when he added a power play goal 39 seconds into the third after Roanoke was called for hooking at the end of the second.

The Storm outscored Roanoke 4-1 in the first and third periods, but the second period proved to be costly as Q-C fell in the first of three games this weekend.

Roanoke thought it scored a seventh goal on Friday as multiple players threw their arms in the air during a power play midway through the second, but the official near the play waved it off.

Ryan Mulder finished with 22 saves on 26 shots for Quad City and Peter Di Salvo had 12 saves on 14 shots.

The Storm play Roanoke again today at 7:10 p.m.