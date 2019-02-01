HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Quad-City Storm earned their first point since January 12th.
It would've felt a little sweeter had they come out on the right side of their game Friday night against the Huntsville Havoc.
In their first overtime on the road in their inaugural season, the Storm fell to the Havoc 5-4 on a goal that seem to have happened after time expired.
With the game tied at four and the OT period winding down, Nolan Kaiser fired a shot past Di Salvo for the game-winning goal. Video replay showed the puck was still on the ice when the horn sounded, but the goal was allowed, capping the rally Huntsville put on inside PharmacyFirst Ice.
Scott Trask tallied a third-period goal at 9 minutes, 52 seconds to tie the game at 3-3, rallying the Havoc back from a two-goal deficit.
Mitch Mueller scored at 12:52 to give the Storm the lead back at 4-3.
Trask nailed his second goal of the period to tie the game up at four with just over three minutes left in regulation.
After a first period with no goals and five penalties, the second period was an instant flip with zero penalties and five combined goals.
Al Graves scored his second goal of the season for the Storm on an assist from Austin Hervey at 4:36 to put Quad-City up 1-0.
Just over two minutes later, Huntsville responded with a goal from Tyler Piacentini to tie the game up at 1-1.
The scoring had just begun.
John Scully broke the tie at 14:03 and the lead was extended by Phil Bronner two-and-a-half minutes later to make it 3-1 Quad-City before Piacentini converted his second goal of the night to cut the score to 3-2 after 40 minutes.
Prior to the game, the Storm placed forward Joe McKeown on 30-day injured reserve with an upper body injury. McKeown has played in 27 games this season and is second on the team with eight goals and has added 10 assists.