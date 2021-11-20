Storm fall in overtime

On Friday, overtime was kind to Quad City as the Storm outlasted Pensacola to extend the franchise's longest win streak to 10 games.
In Saturday's rematch, in need of more overtime magic, the Storm came up empty.
Pensacola's Dylan Carabia scored an unassisted goal 3:22 into the extra session and the Storm fell, 3-2.
The result spoils an impressive comeback as Quad City rallied after being down 2-0 after the first period.
Matt Rubert and Douglas Elgstam each beat Bailey Brkin, who had won each of his previous outings in goal for Quad City, to stake Pensacola to the early lead.
Carter Shinkaruk scored his second goal of the season to get Quad City on the board 12:45 into the second off assists from Michael Moran and Richie Pinkowski.
Then, after Quad City had come up empty on its first five power play opportunities, Connor Fries made the Ice Flyers pay, burying the power play goal 18:25 into the second period, just 20 seconds after Pensacola's Seth Ensor was called for roughing.
Neither team managed a goal in the third period, setting up the extra session.
Brkin totaled 29 saves in goal for QC. Sean Kuhn had 29 as well for Pensacola as the Ice Flyers outshot the Storm 32-31.