Storm fall in rubber match to Marksmen

If this was a playoff series, the Quad City Storm would be packing up their belongings.

Luckily for the Storm, there's still over a month left in the regular season and Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Fayetteville Marksmen is just another defeat to put in the loss column.

But after going toe-to-toe with the one of the top teams in the league all weekend, only to twice come up short in what could be a potential first-round playoff matchup, provides a valuable lesson with 18 games left in the regular season.

"Going into it, 3-in-3s are always tough and I think you've got to go back to Friday (a 4-2 loss), a two-goal lead and we gave up four unanswered, if that's a playoff series, that's unacceptable," defenseman Joe Sova said. "Fortunately, we've got 18 to go that we have to take steps and build and learn, period by period, game by game that when you have a lead, you've got to learn to play with that.

"When you have a lead, shut teams down, learn to bury teams because then you go into Saturday's game, that's the series."

Like Friday's loss, another strange bounce cost the Storm as the puck kicked off the skate of Storm defenseman Kristaps Nimanis and led to a breakaway goal from Brian Bowen that gave the Marksmen a 2-1 lead at the 11-minute, 58-second mark of the third period.