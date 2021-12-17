Storm fall in shootout, salvage point with third-period flurry

The Quad City Storm looked listless, lethargic and lifeless.

Then, in what seemed like a blink of the eye, everything changed.

The Storm opened the third period with two goals in 21 seconds, and though they lost to Peoria 3-2 in a shootout, the two-goal flurry was enough to earn the Storm another point, extending their streak to seven straight games. Of the Storm's 21 games this year, they've only failed to earn at least a point in two of them.

However, it's the third straight loss for the Storm, the last two coming in a shootout. It took seven rounds to decide a shootout winner, with Peoria netting two goals to Quad City’s one.

"You're always happy with points, but the goal is to obviously get two. We've got to stop starting so slow. We've got to get going right from the jump," forward Josh Koepplinger said. "Would have liked to get two points but one point isn't the end of the world, it's better than getting zero. As long as we're getting points, they'll stack up and we'll be just fine."

After trailing 2-0 after two period, Filip Virgili’s power play goal 3 minutes, 36 seconds into the third period put the Storm on the board, then Koepplinger’s goal 21 seconds later tied the game up.