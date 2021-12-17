Storm fall in shootout, salvage point with third-period flurry

The Quad City Storm looked listless, lethargic and lifeless.
Then, in what seemed like a blink of the eye, everything changed.
The Storm opened the third period with two goals in 21 seconds, and though they lost to Peoria 3-2 in a shootout, the two-goal flurry was enough to earn the Storm another point, extending their streak to seven straight games. Of the Storm's 21 games this year, they've only failed to earn at least a point in two of them.
However, it's the third straight loss for the Storm, the last two coming in a shootout. It took seven rounds to decide a shootout winner, with Peoria netting two goals to Quad City’s one.
"You're always happy with points, but the goal is to obviously get two. We've got to stop starting so slow. We've got to get going right from the jump," forward Josh Koepplinger said. "Would have liked to get two points but one point isn't the end of the world, it's better than getting zero. As long as we're getting points, they'll stack up and we'll be just fine."
After trailing 2-0 after two period, Filip Virgili’s power play goal 3 minutes, 36 seconds into the third period put the Storm on the board, then Koepplinger’s goal 21 seconds later tied the game up.
"The worst lead in hockey is two goals so we know we're pushing, we kind of dominated the pace of play there, Virgili gets a good bounce and puts it in the back of the net and that brought so much life to us," Koepplinger said. "We kind of swarmed after that for about five, six minutes where they couldn't get the puck out of the zone, we popped another one, and new game."
Prior to that, the Storm had gone 120 minutes, 7 seconds without a goal, dating back to last Saturday’s overtime loss to the Pensacola Ice Flyers.
"I love that we came back in the third but it was just, all around, personally as a coach, a bad game to watch," head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "All around, it was just one of those, whoever wanted it a little bit more in regulation could have grabbed it."
Despite getting shut out in Sunday’s loss to Pensacola, the Storm managed to salvage a point because of the stellar play of Thomas Proudlock, who recorded his first career shutout in a shootout loss.
However, after stopping all 30 shots he faced on Sunday, Thomas Proudlock couldn’t stop the first two he saw Friday night as Peoria scored goals on its first two shots, Mitchell McPherson netting one just 34 seconds in, then JM Piotrowski adding another at 2:32 in the first period.
However, Proudlock returned to form, finishing with 28 saves, while his counterpart Eric Levine made 29 saves for Peoria.
"We were three minutes late to the game today, but the good thing about this team is we know we can score," Proudlock said. "We know we're a competitive team so you never get too low. We knew we had it in us to come back."
For much of the first period, the Storm struggled to get any offensive pressure, or even control, as passes banged off skates and Peoria’s pressure kept the Storm hemmed in their own zone, heading into the first intermission with just six shots on goal.
The Storm found their footing in the second period, getting several good chances, including a shot that rang off the post on a power play midway through the period. But the Storm struggled to get anything Levine in the period.
In the third period, Virgili found the back of the net on the power play, firing a rebound past a sprawling Levine to get the Storm on the board, then Koepplinger buried a backdoor pass from Shane Bennett to tie the game. It was Koepplinger’s first game after coming back from injured reserve and his first goal since Oct. 31.
Alec Hagaman and Marcel Godbout scored goals in the shootout, while Connor Fries scored the lone goal for the Storm.
Notes: The Storm signed forward John Scully for Friday night's game. Goaltender Bailey Brkin, who started the season with the Storm, was called up to the Utica Comets of the AHL after playing one game in the ECHL with the Fort Wayne Komets.