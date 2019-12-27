Storm fall in third period to red-hot Thunderbolts

The Evansville Thunderbolts entered the holiday break as one of the hottest teams in the Southern Professional Hockey League.

The Quad-City Storm couldn't cool them off coming out of the break.

After an even first two periods, the Thunderbolts scored the final two goals of the game to grab a 3-1 win Friday at the TaxSlayer Center.

It's the eighth win in the last nine games for the Thunderbolts, a run that started with a win over the Storm on Nov. 29.

After an even first two periods, one slipup from the Storm unknotted the score as Evansville jumped on a pass to spring a 3-on-2 rush and Austin Plevy beat Storm goaltender Peter Di Salvo for the game-winning goal at the 7-minute, 21-second mark of the third period.

Plevy assisted on the final goal, hitting Demico Hannoun for his second goal of the game at 11:31. The Storm thought that Junior Harris took a stick to the face prior to the goal, but no penalty was called.

That wasn't the only call the fans at the arena disputed as Shane Bennett was sent to the box for unsportsmanlike conduct at 14:39 in the third period despite appearing to take another stick to the neck area.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}