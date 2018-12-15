KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The roller coaster ride continues for the Quad-City Storm.
The Storm dropped a 3-1 decision to the Knoxville Ice Bears on Saturday at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.
After winning their first game of the season, the Storm lost seven straight games, then won four games in a row and have now lost five straight games.
"It's a struggle right now," Storm head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "We were hot on that four game winning streak and now we're right back where we started."
Liam Kerins put the Ice Bears on the board with a goal at the 8-minute, 59-second mark of the first period.
Tommy Tsicos tied the game with a goal at the 5:20 mark of the second period, tipping a shot from Ben Boukal past Michael Santaguida.
The Storm controlled much of the second period, outshooting the Ice Bears 12-10 but couldn't grab the lead as both teams went into the second intermission tied 1-1.
The Ice Bears took the game over in the third period, getting a pair of goals from Brandon Wahlin at 3:35 and at 13:49.
"We've got to try and figure what's going on," Pszenyczny said. "It's the details. ... If we had stuck to it for the whole game, we probably win that game tonight."
Peter Di Salvo made 34 saves for the Storm while Santaguida made 24 for the Ice Bears.