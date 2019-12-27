Storm fall to red-hot Thunderbolts

The Evansville Thunderbolts entered the holiday break as one of the hottest teams in the Southern Professional Hockey League.

The Quad-City Storm couldn't cool them off coming out of the break.

After an even first two periods, the Thunderbolts scored the final two goals of the game to grab a 3-1 win Friday at the TaxSlayer Center.

It's the eighth win in the last nine games for the Thunderbolts, a run that started with a win over the Storm on Nov. 29.

"We knew they're the hottest team in the league right now, they've strung together a bunch of wins now," defenseman Junior Harris said. "Coming out of the Christmas break, we skated once and that was (Friday) morning but no excuses, they did the same thing ... the third, we let our foot off the gas for three, four minutes."

One slip up from the Storm unknotted the score as Evansville jumped on a pass to spring a 3-on-2 rush and Austin Plevy beat Storm goaltender Peter Di Salvo for the game-winning goal at the 7-minute, 21-second mark of the third period.