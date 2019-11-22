Storm fall to Rivermen in OT again

There were two fights and plenty of words between the players as well as both head coaches after the second period.

"Obviously there's a lot of history, being in a 10-team league, and there's always players coming and going," Storm head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "They have a few of our players that were here last year and vice versa. I think that's great that emotions run high. It's good entertainment. ... I'm going to stand up for my players."

Mathias Ahman put the Storm on top early, his blast from the top of the circles trickling through the pads of former Storm goaltender Eric Levine for a power-play goal at 6:33 in the first period.

The Storm nearly killed off a 90-second 5-on-3 Peoria advantage soon after, but as the final penalty expired, a shot from Zachary Borsoi trickled through the arms of Di Salvo, and before the Quad-City goaltender could jump on it, Zach Nieminen pushed the puck into the net for his fourth goal of the season, tying the game at 14:52.

Dakota Klecha gave the Storm the lead back heading into the first intermission, getting to the front of the net to bury a feed from Dalton Mills for another power play goal at 17:55 in the period.

Since starting the season 0 for 29 on the power play, the Storm have scored five goals on their last 16 chances.