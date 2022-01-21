Storm fall to Rivermen in OT

PEORIA — The Quad City Storm started the evening off on the right skate against the hosting Peoria Rivermen, but couldn't end it the way they wanted to on Friday.
Peoria's Francesco Corona scored at the 2:02 mark of overtime to give the Rivermen a 3-2 overtime victory over the rival Storm in the latest edition of the War on I-74.
Quad City forged a 2-all tie at the 8:48 mark of the third period when Tommy Stang scored his 10th of the season off helpers from Triston Theriot (3) and David Brancik (10).
But neither team could get anything past either goalie — QC's Breandan Colgan or Peoria's Eric Levine — the rest of the way as the team's went into the extra session in their eighth meeting of the campaign. They have now split those battles, with Peoria winning the last four.
Quad City's Taylor Pryce took an early penalty for elbowing just 3 1/2 minutes into the game.
Once Pryce got out of the penalty box, he wasted no time getting the Storm on the board. Just 21 seconds after his penalty ended, Pryce buried a shot off assists from Nick Papandrea (4) and Connor Fries (11), with his ninth goal of the season putting the Storm up 1-0.
Quad City couldn't keep the momentum going, though. At 8:13 into the first period Peoria's Dale Deon hit a short-handed equalizer to tie the score.