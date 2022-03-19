Storm fall to Thunderbolts

EVANSVILLE — The Quad City Storm wasted little time getting their first penalty Saturday and the hosting Evansville Thunderbolts wasted even less taking advantage.

Quad City's Joe Sova got called for interference just 52 seconds in, and Derek Osik made them pay, setting the one for Evansville's 5-3 victory over Quad City.

Osik, playing his first game of the season for the Thunderbolts, scored at the 1:19 mark off assists from Brennen Feasey and Cory Dunn to put Evansville up 1-0.

QC evened the score in the waning seconds of a power play that stretched between the end of the first period and the beginning of the second when Logan Nelson beat Evansville goalie Brian Billett off an assist from Michael Moran. It was Nelson's fourth goal in nine games with the Storm.

Evansville reclaimed the lead when Thomas Dockery beat Kevin Resop for his third goal of the season off assists from Austin Plevy and Connor Chatham at the 9:25 mark of the second period.

It took Quad City's David Brancik just 16 seconds to respond. Brancik scored his fifth goal of the season off assists from Ben Duperreault and Cole Golka to even the score again, this time at 2-2.

A Matt Stoia boarding penalty, however, put Evansville at a man advantage at the 11:31 mark of the second period and, with just seven seconds left on the power play, Mike Ferraro scored a go-ahead tally for Evansville off assists from Brandon Lubin and Coy Prevost.

Evansville's Cameron Cook added an unassisted insurance goal at the 10:04 mark of the third period to complete the scoring.

The Storm had a chance to get back into the game, with a pair of Evansville penalties giving them a two-man advantage for about a minute and a half starting at the 15:04 mark, but the Storm came up empty until Tommy Tsicos cut the Evansville lead to one with 2 minutes and 9 seconds left off assists from Taylor Pryce and Shane Bennett.

The comeback would not be completed, however with Evansville's Austin Plevy completing the scoring with an empty net goal with five seconds left.

Quad City's Carter Shinkaruk got a game misconduct physical abuse of official penalty at game's end.

Quad City out-shot Evansville 48-26 on the night but couldn't take advantage against Billett and Evan Moyse, who came on in goal in the second period.

Kevin Resop had 21 saves for Quad City.

