HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Quad-City Storm will have to work next year on their road game.
The Storm fell 6-1 to the Huntsville Havoc, finishing their inaugural season 6-21-1 away from the TaxSlayer Center.
The Storm surrendered four goals in the second period and allowed three power-play goals in the loss, their fifth in the row.
Ryan Salkeld put the Havoc on the board with a power-play goal at the 8-minute, 20-second mark of the first period.
Vincent Beaudry tied the game 80 seconds later with his second goal in as many nights.
Things fell apart in the second period as the Storm took seven penalties, including misconduct penalties on Tyler Minx and head coach Dave Pszenyczny for verbal abuse of officials. Pszenyczny was given a game misconduct.
The Havoc took advantage with power-play goals from Christian Powers and Rob Darrar to take a 3-1 lead, then Powers scored his second goal of the game to put Huntsville up 4-1.
Stephen Hrehoriak capped the scoring in the period, then Kyle Sharkey finished the offensive onslaught with a goal in the third period.
On the game, the Storm were called for 13 penalties for 53 minutes, which also included a misconduct penalty on Storm defenseman Kristaps Nimanis in the final minutes.
Ryan Mulder made 40 saves on 46 shots for the Storm while Max Milosek made 28 shots on 29 shots for the Havoc.
The Storm return to the TaxSlayer Center to wrap up their season next weekend.