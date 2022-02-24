Storm gearing up for potential playoff preview with Fayetteville

With the first playoff berth in franchise history all but assured, the Quad City Storm are looking to improve their seeding in the final 15 games of the season.

They can give themselves a huge boost this weekend.

The Storm travel to North Carolina this weekend for a three-game series with the Fayetteville Marksmen. It's the only meeting this year between the two teams, who enter Friday's game separated by just one point in the standings.

With the Storm holding that one-point lead for fourth place, this series could be a potential first-round playoff matchup when the postseason hits in April.

"We know how big of a weekend it is," forward Michael Moran said. "We're going to take full advantage of that, that's for sure. ... We're very aware of what's at stake with a potential future playoff series."

The Storm need a combination of six points gained by themselves or lost by the Birmingham Bulls to clinch a playoff spot. A top four spot would ensure home ice in the first round of the playoffs, and the Storm are only eight points out of first place, so every point down the stretch is critical.

Though there's plenty riding on this series, the players aren't making too big a deal of this weekend, sticking with that old cliche of taking things one game at a time.

"As the game comes along, we think about it period by period and shift by shift," captain Taylor Pryce said. "It's going to be a battle, but we're prepared."

The Marksmen have a balanced attack — nine players on the team have at least 20 points. They're led by two familiar faces as Taylor McCloy and Donald Olivieri — who were both on the Storm's inaugural team — lead Fayetteville with 30 and 29 points, respectively.

Since the two teams haven't played each other this year, the Storm are focused on shoring up their game plan and playing the type of hockey that has them six points away from clinching a playoff spot.

"We're a relentless team," Moran said. "I think if you watch some of our games, you're just seeing that we're going to be on you for 60 minutes, doing all the dirty things to try and get a win — finishing checks, playing with good sticks, being disciplined, doing all the right things and all the hockey cliches you hear."

Though the Storm hold a one-point lead, they're technically at a disadvantage because Fayetteville has two games in hand over Quad City. Because of that, it's imperative the Storm limit the number of points the Marksmen can get this weekend, which means trying to win each game in regulation and not let Fayetteville gain an overtime point, which could change the strategy as the series moves forward.

"That's the hardest part, is not giving them any," head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "The way I look at is, the games in hand ... they're up on us in points right now so we've got to make those points back. That might play a factor on Sunday where you might see a crazy idea. I've seen teams in the KHL pull their goalie in overtime and execute."

This is uncharted territory for the Storm, and for Pszenyczny. The Storm weren't a playoff factor in their first season, and were battling for the final playoff spot two seasons ago when COVID-19 halted play. Now that a playoff spot is all but secured, it's allowing Pszenyczny to do some tinkering down the stretch he wasn't able to in his first two years as coach.

"Now you can start trying different things," Pszenyczny said. "Yes, you still want the two points but you can get good reps in the game, put certain players in situations where maybe they're not used to playing but giving them the opportunity to see, OK, if it comes down to crunch time and key players are injured, we can rely on X player. It's good, I like that."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.